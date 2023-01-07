Effective: 2023-01-11 08:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor; Trempealeau Icing Still Causing Travel Impacts .Freezing rain and icing this morning has led to many accidents and some road closures. The worst area at mid-morning was in central Wisconsin from about Highway 21 to Interstate 94 and north. Therefore, the Advisory has been extended to allow conditions to further improve. Any lingering precipitation will continue to slowly diminish through late morning. In northcentral Wisconsin, north of highway 29, more of a mix with sleet and snow is expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Precipitation will be diminishing. Freezing rain leading to a glaze of ice up to 1/10 of an inch. Snow accumulations north of Highway 29 in northcentral Wisconsin of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Numerous accidents have been reported and some roads have been temporarily closed.

ADAMS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO