weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected. Some snow could also mix in at times, especially north of Mosinee and Shawano. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will make unsalted roads and sidewalks slick this morning. Travel with care.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green Lake, Jefferson, Marquette by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green Lake; Jefferson; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington; Waukesha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING The freezing drizzle is expected to diminish or move out of the area, and impacts will diminish as temperatures slowly rise above freezing in these areas and roads get treated.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 08:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor; Trempealeau Icing Still Causing Travel Impacts .Freezing rain and icing this morning has led to many accidents and some road closures. The worst area at mid-morning was in central Wisconsin from about Highway 21 to Interstate 94 and north. Therefore, the Advisory has been extended to allow conditions to further improve. Any lingering precipitation will continue to slowly diminish through late morning. In northcentral Wisconsin, north of highway 29, more of a mix with sleet and snow is expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Precipitation will be diminishing. Freezing rain leading to a glaze of ice up to 1/10 of an inch. Snow accumulations north of Highway 29 in northcentral Wisconsin of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Numerous accidents have been reported and some roads have been temporarily closed.
