Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Ordered to Evacuate Their Homes in Montecito
People living in Montecito, including many celebrities, have been ordered to evacuate their homes after a fierce winter storm pounded the Montecito, California area with heavy rains, resulting in flooding and dangerous mudslides. On Monday, Santa Barbara County officials announced mandatory "immediate evacuation" orders for the entire Montecito community, an area that includes a number of big-name celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who moved to the area amid their exit as working royals — Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, and Rob Lowe, among others.
Tipsy Milly Alcock Can’t Stop Laughing on Golden Globes Stage
It was all love online Tuesday night for the younger House of the Dragon star, who burst into an uncontrollable fit of giggles as she took the stage to help accept a surprise Golden Globe award for Best Television Series-Drama. While executive producer Miguel Sapochnik gave his speech, Milly Alcock, 22, couldn’t seem to hold herself together, erupting into bursts of laughter behind him before lovingly latching onto co-star Emma D’Arcy. It didn’t take long for the scene between the two Rhaenyras to blow up on Twitter, where fans speculated that the Australian actress may have had a few too many drinks. But everyone seemed onboard. “Cate winning an award is cool and all but Milly Alcock helping accept an award drunk as fuck is the most Australian moment of the night for sure lmao. Bless her,” tweeted user @NickTweetsALot.Milly Alcock giggling away as HOTD picks up its Golden Globe, leaving viewers convinced she's piiiiissed - and if so, fair fucks!!! If she's drunk or just overwhelmed, it's a hard relate either way. (PLUS her clear close friendship with Emma D'Arcy is just ❤️) pic.twitter.com/zX2uVpbQUE— Jess Hardiman (@Jess_Hardiman) January 11, 2023 Read it at TMZ
