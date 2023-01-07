It was all love online Tuesday night for the younger House of the Dragon star, who burst into an uncontrollable fit of giggles as she took the stage to help accept a surprise Golden Globe award for Best Television Series-Drama. While executive producer Miguel Sapochnik gave his speech, Milly Alcock, 22, couldn’t seem to hold herself together, erupting into bursts of laughter behind him before lovingly latching onto co-star Emma D’Arcy. It didn’t take long for the scene between the two Rhaenyras to blow up on Twitter, where fans speculated that the Australian actress may have had a few too many drinks. But everyone seemed onboard. “Cate winning an award is cool and all but Milly Alcock helping accept an award drunk as fuck is the most Australian moment of the night for sure lmao. Bless her,” tweeted user @NickTweetsALot.Milly Alcock giggling away as HOTD picks up its Golden Globe, leaving viewers convinced she's piiiiissed - and if so, fair fucks!!! If she's drunk or just overwhelmed, it's a hard relate either way. (PLUS her clear close friendship with Emma D'Arcy is just ❤️) pic.twitter.com/zX2uVpbQUE— Jess Hardiman (@Jess_Hardiman) January 11, 2023 Read it at TMZ

15 MINUTES AGO