Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Police investigate illegitimate threat at Shadle High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle High School Tuesday morning after a threat against the school was posted on Facebook. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat is likely illegitimate, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though police will remain on...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill bank robbery suspect arrested in Deer Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a bank robbery that occurred at a Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill has been arrested in Deer Park. Spokane Police identified the suspect at 54-year-old David E Allen. He was also linked to a downtown Banner Bank robbery on December 29. Officer and the SPD SWAT team arrested Allen at his home...
DEER PARK, WA
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900

COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Collision blocks right eastbound lane near Trent and Argonne

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A crash just east of Trent and Argonne is blocking the right lane, causing significant delays through the area. Visibility in the region is low due to dense fog, and the roadways are slick with ice. Drive carefully, leave plenty of space between cars, and give yourself extra time for travel.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

No injuries in apartment fire on Spokane’s Lower South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane’s Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they...
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane Valley eyes pilot program to rid city of graffiti

(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is using a $3,000 state grant for a pilot program to remove graffiti from public and private properties. On Tuesday, the city council will discuss costs and other aspects of initiating a full-time graffiti removal program. Seed money for the clean-up effort has been provided by the Washington Department of Commerce as part of the Greater Spokane Community Safety Initiative, which...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

