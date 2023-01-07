Read full article on original website
fuck joe biden
3d ago
and yet liberals in office continue to baby and coddle criminals while the rest of us pay the price. I suggest holding judges accountable for every crime committed by thugs they have released
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged and identified in Deer Park homicide, was already in jail for ‘unprovoked’ attacks
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs office has identified and charged a suspect in connection to the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was found dead in his Deer Park apartment. 37-year-old Gary Ault was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Investigators worked with...
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
Man found guilty in 2021 road-rage shooting to be sentenced Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of a Spokane woman is set to be sentenced on Thursday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough in May 2021 for second-degree murder. He was found guilty on Dec. 20, 2022. Hough claimed he...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigate illegitimate threat at Shadle High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle High School Tuesday morning after a threat against the school was posted on Facebook. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat is likely illegitimate, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted, though police will remain on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says
CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
Passenger Of DUI Driver Calls Cops On... The Cops
Washington State Patrol troopers called the stunt 'hilarious.'
FOX 28 Spokane
Police investigate social media threat at Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police were at Shadle Park High School Tuesday morning after a veiled threat against the school was posted on social media. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), the threat has not been deemed credible, but investigation into the matter will continue. School will not be disrupted,...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in head-on collision east of Trent and Argonne, 1 investigated for DUI
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. WSP is investigating one of the drivers for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating teen runaway
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. 15-year-old Kaelyn Tye is 5′ 3″, 130 pounds with sandy hair and green eyes. She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants, a black shirt and a necklace.
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
South Hill bank robbery suspect arrested in Deer Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a bank robbery that occurred at a Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill has been arrested in Deer Park. Spokane Police identified the suspect at 54-year-old David E Allen. He was also linked to a downtown Banner Bank robbery on December 29. Officer and the SPD SWAT team arrested Allen at his home...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900
COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
FOX 28 Spokane
Collision blocks right eastbound lane near Trent and Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A crash just east of Trent and Argonne is blocking the right lane, causing significant delays through the area. Visibility in the region is low due to dense fog, and the roadways are slick with ice. Drive carefully, leave plenty of space between cars, and give yourself extra time for travel.
FOX 28 Spokane
No injuries in apartment fire on Spokane’s Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – Nobody was injured in an apartment fire on Spokane’s Lower South Hill Saturday evening, according to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD). Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, SFD was dispatched to a commercial fire on West 8th Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire coming from the first floor of the apartment.
FOX 28 Spokane
Train versus pedestrian kills 1 in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died after being struck by a train near East 4th Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard Thursday morning. Emergency crews and officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) will remain on scene to investigate. SPD could not confirm who the victim was, nor if they...
Spokane Valley eyes pilot program to rid city of graffiti
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is using a $3,000 state grant for a pilot program to remove graffiti from public and private properties. On Tuesday, the city council will discuss costs and other aspects of initiating a full-time graffiti removal program. Seed money for the clean-up effort has been provided by the Washington Department of Commerce as part of the Greater Spokane Community Safety Initiative, which...
FOX 28 Spokane
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
