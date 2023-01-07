Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Harlan girls survive late push to get OT win over Glenwood
(Glenwood) – The Harlan girls basketball team used a pair of big runs and had just enough in overtime to pick up their second win over Glenwood of the season. The Cyclones controlled the game for most of the second and third quarters before a furious rally from Glenwood forced the extra period. Harlan pushed through in overtime to get a 54-52 win.
kmaland.com
Glenwood boys use defense, rebounding to score win over Harlan
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood boys basketball team did just enough down the stretch to pick up a key win over Harlan Tuesday night. The Rams picked up their sixth-straight win, outlasting Harlan 47-44. The win was the sixth-straight for Glenwood, who haven’t lost since a December 13th setback against this same Cyclones’ team.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah's Green reflects on recent success
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is playing some of its best basketball of the year behind the stellar performances of sophomore Lynnae Green. The Fillies came into 2023 with a 3-6 record but are now 5-7 after wins over Fremont-Mills and Griswold. They also put a scare in 4A No. 13 Glenwood before the Rams outscored them 20-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
kmaland.com
KMA 1A/2A No. 1 St. Albert fends off No. 4 Nodaway Valley behind monster outing from Evezic
(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the top small-class girls basketball programs in KMAland staged a classic on Tuesday night. When the smoke cleared, it was the 1A No. 7 and KMA 1A/2A No. 1 St. Albert Saintes (11-1) prevailing for a 57-53 win over KMA 1A/2A No. 4 Nodaway Valley (9-3).
kmaland.com
Nodaway Valley boys finish strong for win over St. Albert
(Council Bluffs) -- Efficient defense and finishing strong were the talking points for Nodaway Valley boys coach Jeremy Blake coming into Tuesday's contest. And his team followed those en route to a 67-53 win over St. Albert (2-9). The win came 72 hours after Nodaway Valley (5-4) dropped a wild...
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/9): Paup leads Creston, Woodbine survives battle with CR-B
(KMAland) -- Creston got a big night from Doryn Paup, Audubon took down Mo Valley, Woodbine survived CR-B, Shenandoah rolled & tournaments began in Missouri & Nebraska on Monday in KMAland girls hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Creston 60 Red Oak 35. Doryn Paup had a big night for Creston with...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Lenox's Gabe Funk
(KMAland) -- It's time for another round of Five Questions with one of KMAland's top athletes. The aim of KMA Sports' Five Questions is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and today we turn our attention to Lenox sophomore Gabe Funk.
kmaland.com
Martin Blog (1/11): It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten
(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023. According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.
kmaland.com
Larry Studey, 77, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kmaland.com
Robert Scott, 99 years, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Oakland, Iowa
Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home, Oakland, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Cleon E. Klemish, 81, Adair
Location:St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair, IA. Visitation Location:St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair. Visitation Start:5:00pm with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, IA. Cemetery:St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Notes:A luncheon will be hosted at St. John’s Catholic Hall following the...
kmaland.com
Rev. Claude J. Wood, 94, of Atlantic, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
kmaland.com
Atchison County rollover wreck injures 1
(Rock Port) -- A Neosho, Missouri woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 4 miles west of Rock Port shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Honda Fit driven by 74-year-old Lillie Smith was northbound when it exited the west shoulder. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway and skidded off the west shoulder into the median. Smith's vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels, blocking the interstate's southbound lanes.
KETV.com
Drivers near University of Nebraska Medical Center, Blackstone District will see road closures
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Works said motorists will see some road closures near the Blackstone District. Starting Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., South 40th Street, between Farnam and Harney streets, will be closed. Crews will be working on sewer maintenance for seven days.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 41-year-old Jose Ibarra Carrillo was arrested Sunday for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Carrillo was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
1380kcim.com
Two Western Iowa Students Earn Military Service Academy Nominations
Two western Iowa students have received nominations from Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to attend the nation’s military service academies. Manuel Garcia-Paz of Denison was among Ernst’s 10 nominations to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, and Kaiden Krajicek, also of Denison, was selected by Grassley for consideration to attend the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The admissions teams at the respective academies determine final selections. Grassley says, “These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state. Their accomplishments, leadership, and desire to serve are exceptional and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces.” Ernst, who is a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says, “Thank you to our young Iowans who have answered the call to serve our country! As a combat veteran and mom to a West Point graduate and current active-duty servicemember, I know the commitment each of our nominees has for our state and country. It is my honor to nominate and support this future generation of leaders as they take this next step toward serving our nation.” Students interested in attending a service academy should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Information on applying for a nomination is included below.
kmaland.com
Shen council revisits pipeline issue Tuesday
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's stance on a controversial carbon pipeline project takes another turn Tuesday night. Officials with Green Plains and Summit Carbon Solutions are listed on the agenda of the Shenandoah City Council's 6 p.m. meeting at Shenandoah City Hall. After hearing from both companies, the council is expected to discuss whether to rescind Mayor Roger McQueen's veto of a resolution approved at the last council meeting objecting to Summit's proposed Midwest Express Pipeline. Approved by a 4-to-1 vote at the December 20th meeting, the resolution also opposed the use of eminent domain to acquire property for the project. Council members took action after hearing from the project's opponents. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman also voiced concerns over the proposed pipeline, saying the city has concerns about the potential impact on the city's water system.
Comments / 0