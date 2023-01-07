Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Red Raiders rule turf
The cheers are still resonating after the Northwestern College football team NAIA national title. The Red Raiders capped off a 13-1 season with a 35-25 win over Keiser University of Florida on Dec. 17. It was an early start to the Christmas season for Northwestern, its students, staff and fans, and one they will cherish for a long time. It’s the first national title for the Red Raiders since 1983, and we expect the wait will not be as long for the next one, with NAIA Region IV Coach of the Year Matt McCarty at the helm and a roster of talented, smart, dedicated athletes.
nwestiowa.com
Central Lyon math curricula
ROCK RAPIDS—Central Lyon School District began the process of looking at new mathematics curricula during the 2021-22 academic year and established a three-year timeline for its adoption. Stephanie Baker holds a dual position as a teacher, leadership and compensation instructional coach with a focus on mathematics in addition to...
nwestiowa.com
Hiram “Frank” Anderson, 92, formerly of Hawarden
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Hiram Franklin “Frank” Anderson, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Hawarden, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Graveside service with military rites will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden.
nwestiowa.com
Cornelia Hoogendoorn, 93, Rock Valley, formerly Lester and Rock Rapids
ROCK VALLEY—Cornelia Hoogendoorn, 93, Rock Valley, formerly Lester and Rock Rapids, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley. Arrangements are under the direction Porter Funeral Home of Rock Valley.
nwestiowa.com
2022 Year in Review for Hawarden and Ireton
REGIONAL—Hawarden and Ireton have continued to grow and change in the last year. Here is a selection of stories throughout 2022 that highlight the new and interesting happenings in the two communities. Jan. 20. Jen McVay and Deb DeJong with Central Café are back in business, opening at 5...
kscj.com
WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA
WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
siouxlandnews.com
Man arrested after early morning pursuit through Sioux City's Morningside area
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is in custody after an early-morning pursuit in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. 35-year-old Kyle Obermeyer was arrested by officers after a pursuit that began by Iowa State Patrol on the 1900 block of South Lakeport. Obermeyer was wanted for parole violation and multiple counts of credit card fraud.
siouxlandnews.com
Car crashes into South Sioux City home Monday morning
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A car crashed into a South Sioux City home early on Monday morning. The two-car accident happened at a 4-way stop on 20th and B Street just before 8 a.m. A vehicle had stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection when another vehicle also was going after they had come to a stop.
nwestiowa.com
Studying symmetry
Nature Tots kicks off new year of Nature Center programs. The calendar has flipped to a new year, which means a whole new slate of educational programming at the Dickinson County Nature Center in Okoboji. Nature Tots is offered monthly with two sessions on the second Wednesday of the month...
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County permits Summit pipeline
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved local permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline Dec. 27 despite the board of supervisors’ skepticism about the project. The Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline is set to run through about 15 miles of the county, just south of Inwood before going into South Dakota. Along that route, it will need to cross 11 rights of way, which supervisors approved at the recommendation of county engineer Daryl Albertson.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen arrested after Sibley stop
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in Sibley on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products, failure to maintain a registration plate and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Devin Jae Heronemus...
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for assault with knife at NCC
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Spencer man was arrested Monday, Jan. 2, on a Sioux County warrant on charges of going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Isaac Robert Brockshus stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred near midnight Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a residential...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man jailed for OWI by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 25-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, near Hospers on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Urbano Ramos Lopez stemmed from him losing control of a southbound 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and entering the median on the Highway 60 expressway about two miles north of Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County gets request from senior care group
SIBLEY—The Osceola County Board of Supervisors juggled their schedule to accommodate their regular meeting, drainage district discussions and a closed session for union negotiations when they met on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Stacia Timmer, chief operating officer of Elderbridge Agency on Aging who is based in Spencer, reviewed her organization’s...
nwestiowa.com
Longtime leader in victim services retires
REGIONAL—Retiring Family Crisis Centers executive director Shari Kastein has had the word “first” paired with her name more often than most in the decades she has advocated for victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crimes. The 59-year-old opened South Dakota’s first family crisis center...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, on an O’Brien County warrant on for violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from him sending an e-mail to an individual he is not to have contact with at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
