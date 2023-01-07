The cheers are still resonating after the Northwestern College football team NAIA national title. The Red Raiders capped off a 13-1 season with a 35-25 win over Keiser University of Florida on Dec. 17. It was an early start to the Christmas season for Northwestern, its students, staff and fans, and one they will cherish for a long time. It’s the first national title for the Red Raiders since 1983, and we expect the wait will not be as long for the next one, with NAIA Region IV Coach of the Year Matt McCarty at the helm and a roster of talented, smart, dedicated athletes.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO