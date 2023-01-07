East E-Rabs get a huge win over Boylan 63-59

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In a big NIC-10 game Friday night, Boylan hosted East. The first meeting of the season between them.

The E-Rabs grab a huge win 63-59.

Matthew Hoarde was not available, so it was up to other guys to step up. Sterling Hoarde has 19 points, Antonio Lewis scored 16, and J.T. Samuels was right behind them with 15.

Aedan Campos led the Titans with 23 points.

Both East and Boylan now sit at 6-1 in the conference, also tied with Guilford at the top.

For highlights and postgame reaction watch the media player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.