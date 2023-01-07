ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Djokovic advances to Adelaide final despite leg injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xu7MQ_0k6ZHYxI00
1 of 10

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the Adelaide International final despite sustaining a leg injury during the match.

In the seventh game of the first set, Djokovic caught his left foot when sliding for a ball and immediately began stretching out his hamstring. He took a medical timeout.

“Thankfully, it was nothing too serious,” Djokovic said later, adding he went off court to take some anti-inflammatories. “Hopefully, tomorrow it will be all fine.”

Djokovic will play Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final.

The win was Djokovic’s 33rd in a row in Australia since his shock 2018 loss to Hyeon Chung in the Australian Open quarterfinals that year. He did not play last year when he was deported from Australia for not being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Korda advanced to the final after Yoshihito Nishioka retired hurt midway through their semifinal.

Korda broke Nishioka’s serve in the opening game of the second set and the Japanese left-hander called a medical timeout for treatment on an apparent leg injury. Nishioka returned to play a few more points before retiring mid-game, with Korda leading 7-6 (5), 1-0.

Teenage qualifier Linda Noskova advanced to the women’s singles final after beating top-seeded Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur, a two-time Grand Slam singles finalist last year, needed a medical timeout for treatment on her back during the opening set and the world No. 2-ranked player looked restricted at times on the way to a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 defeat on Saturday.

Noskova, an 18-year-old Czech ranked 102, will take on world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka in Sunday’s final. Sabalenka earlier advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu.

Noskova has won six consecutive matches in only her sixth appearance in the main draw of a WTA event. She had to save match points during qualifying to make it to the main draw.

Sabalenka had five double-faults but finished the match with her sixth ace. She won more than 80% of her points on her first serve and controlled the match from the baseline. She hasn’t dropped a set this tournament.

“I’m happy with the level I played,” Sabalenka said. “She’s playing a little bit different style, so I’m super happy that I was able to win this match.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Djokovic and Kyrgios headline Australian Open’s new sideshow

Roll up, roll up to Melbourne Park! The Australian Open wants you! But there is a cost. Master promoter Craig Tiley, already a busy man as chief executive of Tennis Australia and Australian Open tournament director, is on the tout. The Australian Open has been at the forefront of innovation...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
The Associated Press

Hawaii club pro battling cancer makes Sony Open debut at 60

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Michael Castillo comes from a rich heritage of golf in Hawaii, now the head pro at Kapalua and formerly president of the Aloha Section. He had reason to believe his hope of ever playing the Sony Open was long gone. But his assistants at Kapalua talked him into playing this year, mainly because the Aloha Section PGA Championship was at Poipu Bay, where he spent 12 years as the head pro. Never mind that he faced radiation in November for cancer that returned to his liver. Or that he was 60 and mostly competed in senior divisions. He can still putt great, and Castillo birdied the last hole to win by one. Now he’s at the Sony Open, the oldest player in a field that includes 20-year-old Tom Kim and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who upon finishing at Kapalua thanked Castillo for last week and wished him the best this week at Waialae.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy