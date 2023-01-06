Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sooners Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors
NORMAN – A trio of Oklahoma underclassmen swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors for opening weekend, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan Bowers was named Gymnast of the Week, Ava Siegfeldt was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week. Freshmen Siegfeldt and...
Men's Hoops Drops Battle at No. 2/2 Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Tuesday night matchup against No. 2/2 Kansas 79-75 at Allen Fieldhouse. Grant Sherfield led the Sooners (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Sherfield finished 6 of 6 from the line and added four rebounds. Sam Godwin matched his season high in points (12) and wrangled seven boards. Tanner Groves recorded his third double-double of the season, tallying 10 points and 10 rebounds. Milos Uzan added 11 points and five rebounds.
Women's Hoops Hits Road For Showdown in Lubbock
NORMAN – Led by Ana Llanusa, who is averaging a league-best 25 points per game in Big 12 play, No. 19 Oklahoma hits the road as it resumes its conference slate Wednesday night at Texas Tech. The matchup is set for 7 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The game will air on ESPN+ with Ron Thulin and Brandi Poole on the call. On the Sooner Radio Network, Chris Plank will call the action.
OU Hires Emmett Jones as Wide Receivers Coach and Passing Game Coordinator
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday that OU has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Jones, who has strong ties to the Dallas area, spent the 2022 season at Texas Tech as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. From 2019-21, Jones served as wide receivers coach at Kansas and added the title of passing game coordinator his final two years there. He also served as KU's interim head coach in spring 2021 until Lance Leipold was hired as head coach.
Sooner Magic Sends OU Past No. 11 Iowa State
NORMAN – The lead changed 10 times in the final 3:23 of regulation, but Skylar Vann's turnaround bucket over Ashley Joens pushed No. 17 Oklahoma over No. 11 Iowa State, 82-79, in Norman on Sunday afternoon. The win over the 11th-ranked Cyclones was the fifth top-25 variety of the...
Sooners Win Bobby Kaufman Memorial Open Behind Four Titles
EDINBORO – The 23rd-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team claimed the team title at the Bobby Kaufman Memorial Open on Sunday, with four Sooner wrestlers bringing home the individual title in their weight class. Oklahoma wrestlers went undefeated in the round of 16, and recorded three pins and one tech fall...
