NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday that OU has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. Jones, who has strong ties to the Dallas area, spent the 2022 season at Texas Tech as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. From 2019-21, Jones served as wide receivers coach at Kansas and added the title of passing game coordinator his final two years there. He also served as KU's interim head coach in spring 2021 until Lance Leipold was hired as head coach.

NORMAN, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO