Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Falls 60, Malad 40
Bishop Kelly 51, Emmett 36
Bonners Ferry 74, St. Maries 68
Cole Valley 66, Ambrose 48
Eagle 75, Borah 42
Filer 66, Parma 58
Fruitland 77, Weiser 45
Grace 49, West Side 42
Kuna 68, Boise 63
Lakeside 66, Timberlake 64
Leadore 47, Sho-Ban 45
Marsh Valley 49, Sugar-Salem 32
Marsing 55, Compass Public Charter School 31
McCall-Donnelly 54, Council 39
Melba 68, New Plymouth 53
Meridian 48, Timberline 43
Mountain Home 47, Kimberly 25
N. Fremont 62, Bear Lake 49
Nampa Christian 72, North Star Charter 39
Post Falls 76, Lewiston 52
Richfield 52, Murtaugh 41
Sandpoint 57, Lakeland 51
Skyview 63, Caldwell 50
Valley 55, Gooding 37
Victory Charter 75, Greenleaf 17
W. Jefferson 75, Declo 56
Wendell 50, Buhl 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
