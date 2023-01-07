ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Falls 52, Buhl 12

Blackfoot 62, Idaho Falls 58

Deary 49, St. John Bosco 17

Greenleaf 36, Victory Charter 14

Highland 46, Preston 15

Minico 55, Burley 37

Nezperce 51, Kootenai 13

Oakley 39, Gooding 14

Pocatello 54, Century 39

Post Falls 78, Lewiston 50

Raft River 68, Castleford 22

Rigby 53, Madison 28

Rockland 65, N. Gem 14

Sandpoint 59, Lakeland 40

Skyline 76, Hillcrest 74

Tri-Valley 40, Garden Valley 21





