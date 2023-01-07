Friday’s Scores

A couple second-team selections make for top billing among Section 4 players on New York State Sports Writers Association Class AA and A all-state football teams. Union-Endicott seniors Nick Lang and Jaheim Jackson are second-team picks in Class A following a season in which the Tigers advanced to a state championship game for the first time since 1993 onset of the state tournament. ...

ENDICOTT, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO