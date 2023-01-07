Read full article on original website
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game
South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing
Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
McKnight and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on conference foe UAB
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (12-4, 3-2 C-USA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -10.5; over/under is 151. BOTTOM LINE: Dayvion McKnight and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers visit Jordan Walker and the UAB Blazers on Wednesday. The Blazers are 10-0 in home games. UAB is third in C-USA...
Florida 5, Colorado 4
Colorado103—4 First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 10 (Lundell), 9:07. 2, Florida, Montour 7 (Bennett, Verhaeghe), 11:52. 3, Florida, Bennett 9 (Reinhart), 13:47 (pp). 4, Colorado, Cogliano 6 (Makar, MacDermid), 19:06. Penalties_Reinhart, FLA (Tripping), 3:17; Lehkonen, COL (Hooking), 12:38. Second Period_5, Florida, Tkachuk 21 (Montour, Barkov), 19:08. Penalties_Lundell, FLA (Tripping), 3:43;...
Dejulius, Cincinnati Bearcats square off against the East Carolina Pirates
East Carolina Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays East Carolina in a matchup of AAC teams. The Bearcats are 9-2 in home games. Cincinnati is third in the AAC scoring 77.8 points while shooting...
Utah 116, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114. UTAH (116) Beasley 4-12...
Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown
Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per...
DEPAUL 75, VILLANOVA 65
Percentages: FG .411, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Daniels 3-13, Whitmore 2-5, Slater 1-2, Armstrong 1-3, Dixon 0-1, Hausen 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Slater 4, Whitmore 4, Armstrong 2, Arcidiacono, Daniels, Dixon, Patterson). Steals: 4 (Whitmore 2, Armstrong, Daniels). Technical Fouls:...
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
PHOENIX (125) Craig 5-16 0-0 12, Saric 7-11 2-2 19, Biyombo 4-7 0-0 8, Bridges 10-18 5-7 26, Washington Jr. 6-17 4-4 21, Wainright 1-1 2-2 4, Lee 3-8 14-14 22, Landale 3-6 0-0 6, Okogie 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 41-90 29-31 125. GOLDEN STATE (113) D.Green 1-5 2-2 5,...
SAN JOSE STATE 74, FRESNO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .434, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Holland 6-10, Hill 3-4, Yap 1-2, Andre 0-1, Campbell 0-1, I.Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, I.Moore). Turnovers: 7 (Andre 2, Yap 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Campbell, Colimerio, I.Moore, Yap). Technical...
Orlando 109, Portland 106
ORLANDO (109) Banchero 5-16 8-10 19, F.Wagner 12-20 3-4 29, Carter Jr. 7-11 3-4 20, Fultz 7-8 4-4 18, G.Harris 2-5 0-0 4, M.Wagner 4-7 0-0 11, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 2-6 2-3 6, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-78 20-25 109. PORTLAND (106) Grant...
