Members of the House sworn into office, ending delay caused by protracted fight over speakership
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House sworn into office, ending delay caused by protracted fight over speakership.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House sworn into office, ending delay caused by protracted fight over speakership.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0