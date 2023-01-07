Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Teri Casso named chair of East Ascension Drainage, Dempsey Lambert vice chair
The East Ascension Drainage Board selected Teri Casso, the District 8 member of the Ascension Parish Council, to serve as chair during the meeting held Jan. 10 in Gonzales. "I appreciate the opportunity to chair Drainage," Casso said. "It's not been something I've done in my now 12th year in my work with Ascension Parish. I've got a big seat to fill, standing on big shoulders here in following Chase (Melancon), Dempsey (Lambert), and others over the years who have been the Drainage chairman. I'm very grateful for the opportunity. We do have goals for this year, and I look forward to those. We're going to accomplish almost all of them."
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville City Council names Charles Brown as chair, Raymond Aucoin co-chair
The Donaldsonville City Council unanimously selected Charles Brown to continue as chair, and Raymond Aucoin as co-chair in the first meeting of 2023, which was held Jan. 10. The meeting was a busy one as the council heard several reports, authorized payment for invoices, and went over numerous resolutions. AEDC...
Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander to leave job at end of June
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander announced at the parish’s school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that he will not renew his contract after June 30, 2023. “It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very...
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Appoints Kenneth A. “Andy” Brister to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission
Lake Providence resident Kenneth “Andy” Brister participated in his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at its Jan. 5 gathering in Baton Rouge just days after his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Brister, who describes himself as a “lifelong hunter and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish finance committee discusses healthcare agreement with OLOL
The Ascension Parish Council's finance committee passed to the full council a proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. during the Jan. 9 meeting held in Gonzales. Dr. Chris Trevino of the OLOL system, in speaking to the committee, said around ten...
theadvocate.com
2nd Baton Rouge charter school in a month closing; here's what we know about Democracy Prep
After years of poor academic performance, which declined further during the pandemic, a Baton Rouge charter school has agreed to surrender its charter and close up shop in May after seven years in operation. It’s the second Baton Rouge charter school in the past month to announce that it’s voluntarily...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Superintendent announces decision not to renew contract
Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30, 2023. "It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system. It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent. Announcing my intentions now gives them adequate time to make a great decision for our district. In the meantime, I am excited, grateful, and passionate about making this Spring Semester the best it can be for our students, staff, and our community," stated Alexander.
theadvocate.com
Kenneth Boudreaux, citing work conflict, resigns from the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board
After five months on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, Kenneth Boudreaux has resigned his appointment, citing a public employment conflict that precludes him from continuing his service. Boudreaux, a former Lafayette city-parish councilmember, was appointed to the board in early August to fill the seat left...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Louisiana Wildlife Federation
Ochsner Baton Rouge has added 10 members to its medical staff. Dr. Jeff Redmond is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center. He earned a medical degree from LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Redmond completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bids received for Ascension Parish roundabout at Hwy. 929, Parker Road
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that seven projects around the state, including the roundabout construction at Hwy. 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish, received bids. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million, according to a news release. The projects and their apparent low bids...
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event is for residents of East Baton Rouge Parish and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building
Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office has its first ever truancy officer
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, almost half, 40% of Louisiana public schools’ students are classified as truant, a fast-growing problem. “We saw there was a problem this past year. We got with the school board,” said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. A...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man who masterminded $1.8M student loan scam gets 11 years in federal prison
A Baton Rouge man who swiped the identities of 180 students and used their information to apply for student loans in their names, stealing more than $1.8 million in financial aid from the government, is heading to federal prison. A U.S. Marshal marched Elliot Sterling Jr., 34, out of a...
theadvocate.com
Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash
Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
houmatimes.com
Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
brproud.com
LDAF gives out food to Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, upcoming food distributions scheduled for January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank was one of five food pantries that received donated chicken and non-perishable items from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Ten truckloads filled with 40,000 lbs. of chicken were donated by Foster Farms, which operates out of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Antiques Roadshow to stop in Baton Rouge
June 6 - Akron, Ohio. All production events for the show's 28th season will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the website read. The popular show presents tales of "family heirlooms, flea market finds, and items saved from attics and basements" gathered from across the country. Experts then reveal fascinating truths about the items.
