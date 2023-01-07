ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Teri Casso named chair of East Ascension Drainage, Dempsey Lambert vice chair

The East Ascension Drainage Board selected Teri Casso, the District 8 member of the Ascension Parish Council, to serve as chair during the meeting held Jan. 10 in Gonzales. "I appreciate the opportunity to chair Drainage," Casso said. "It's not been something I've done in my now 12th year in my work with Ascension Parish. I've got a big seat to fill, standing on big shoulders here in following Chase (Melancon), Dempsey (Lambert), and others over the years who have been the Drainage chairman. I'm very grateful for the opportunity. We do have goals for this year, and I look forward to those. We're going to accomplish almost all of them."
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish finance committee discusses healthcare agreement with OLOL

The Ascension Parish Council's finance committee passed to the full council a proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. during the Jan. 9 meeting held in Gonzales. Dr. Chris Trevino of the OLOL system, in speaking to the committee, said around ten...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Superintendent announces decision not to renew contract

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced his decision not to renew his contract after June 30, 2023. "It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system. It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent. Announcing my intentions now gives them adequate time to make a great decision for our district. In the meantime, I am excited, grateful, and passionate about making this Spring Semester the best it can be for our students, staff, and our community," stated Alexander.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Louisiana Wildlife Federation

Ochsner Baton Rouge has added 10 members to its medical staff. Dr. Jeff Redmond is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center. He earned a medical degree from LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. Redmond completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Bids received for Ascension Parish roundabout at Hwy. 929, Parker Road

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that seven projects around the state, including the roundabout construction at Hwy. 929 and Parker Road in Ascension Parish, received bids. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million, according to a news release. The projects and their apparent low bids...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has partnered with other groups to host an expungement intake event on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The event is for residents of East Baton Rouge Parish and is set to take place at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E Washington St. in Baton Rouge. Residents can receive assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building

Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge nonprofit surprises local teacher with vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit surprised a teacher with a car, and he says it’s the perfect gift. On Monday, January 9, just before it was time for Henry Maiden to clock out and head home, he was gifted the Acura SUV. “I’m completely in shock...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash

Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Female Inmate Dies at Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced an inmate at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex has died. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, of Raceland died at the facility on Monday. Her death appears to be from natural causes. On January 9, 2023, Dufrene was being housed in the medical unit of the Correctional...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Antiques Roadshow to stop in Baton Rouge

June 6 - Akron, Ohio. All production events for the show's 28th season will follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the website read. The popular show presents tales of "family heirlooms, flea market finds, and items saved from attics and basements" gathered from across the country. Experts then reveal fascinating truths about the items.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy