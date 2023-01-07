ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

News Channel Nebraska

Flight departures resume across the United States after FAA system outage

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted its order to halt all domestic flight departures across the United States Wednesday after it restored the system providing pilots with pre-flight safety notices. The overnight outage caused extensive disruption, and thousands of flights remain delayed across the country. The agency put a ground stop...
The El Paso Times

Endangered Mexican wolf treks further north in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, reigniting a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern U.S. as wildlife managers work to boost the population. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that members of the recovery team have been tracking the lone female wolf and have notified ranchers in the...
