Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WTOP
Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccination mandate but gives commanders some discretion in deployment of unvaccinated troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon drops COVID-19 vaccination mandate but gives commanders some discretion in deployment of unvaccinated troops. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
The Federal Aviation Administration orders airlines to pause all U.S. departures until 9 a.m. EST after computer outage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration orders airlines to pause all U.S. departures until 9 a.m. EST after computer outage. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car. “There has been too much misinformation swirling around this...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming,” Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement. The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family that were flagged as suspicious activity. Those reports are routine, with larger financial transactions automatically flagged to the government, and are not evidence on their own of misconduct. Lawmakers also requested testimony from multiple former Twitter executives who were involved in the company’s handling of an October 2020 story from the New York Post about Hunter Biden, the president’s younger son. Republicans say that story was suppressed for political reasons.
Endangered Mexican wolf treks further north in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, reigniting a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern U.S. as wildlife managers work to boost the population. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that members of the recovery team have been tracking the lone female wolf and have notified ranchers in the...
WTOP
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. ...
