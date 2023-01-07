ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming,” Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement. The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family that were flagged as suspicious activity. Those reports are routine, with larger financial transactions automatically flagged to the government, and are not evidence on their own of misconduct. Lawmakers also requested testimony from multiple former Twitter executives who were involved in the company’s handling of an October 2020 story from the New York Post about Hunter Biden, the president’s younger son. Republicans say that story was suppressed for political reasons.
KENTUCKY STATE
The El Paso Times

Endangered Mexican wolf treks further north in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, reigniting a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern U.S. as wildlife managers work to boost the population. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Tuesday that members of the recovery team have been tracking the lone female wolf and have notified ranchers in the...
ARIZONA STATE
WTOP

Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
MARYLAND STATE
The Denver Gazette

Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate. ...
FLORIDA STATE

