Cris Cyborg Claims Dana White Initiated the Physical Altercation: ‘He Was the Aggressor’
Cris Cyborg has claimed Dana White initiated the physical altercation with his wife. UFC president Dana White was recently caught on camera getting into a scuffle with his wife, Anne, first reported by TMZ Sports. The pair were in Mexico to celebrate the end of 2022 and kick in the New Year when things heated up. They were allegedly heavily intoxicated and it was right after midnight when Anne slapped White. He responded by slapping her back multiple times.
MMA legend Jose Aldo expected to make pro boxing debut on February 10
It looks like Jose Aldo will be stepping inside the boxing ring sooner than anticipated. At first, it appeared Aldo would be putting on the boxing gloves in March. Anatoliy Sulyanov, the founder of Hardcore Boxing, claimed that Aldo was highly likely for one of its events in Dubai. “On...
msn.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from coaching ahead of Islam Makhachev's title defense at UFC 284
Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from the sport of mixed martial arts entirely. Nurmagomedov has retired from coaching MMA after leading Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov to UFC and Bellator lightweight championships, respectively. Nurmagomedov teased his departure from the MMA scene in an Instagram post published on Thursday. American Kickboxing...
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Yardbarker
UFC Champ Deiveson Figueiredo Expects Brazilians to Hold 5 Belts After UFC 283
The Ultimate Fighting Championship flyweight king expects his countrymen and women to reign supreme in 2023. Preparing for his record fourth straight match against one single opponent, Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) is nearly ready to take on Brandon Moreno (20-6-2) once more. The two flyweight titleholders – Moreno claimed the interim strap against Kai Kara France last July – will unify their belts in the co-main event of UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Ahead of this historic battle, “Daico” revealed to Sherdog in an interview on Thursday that he has made some changes in his preparation. Most notably for the champion is that he went home.
Josh Thomson shares the one fighter capable of dethroning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “He’s the only one”
Josh Thomson is sharing the one fighter he feels is capable of dethroning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) is set to battle it out with featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) on Saturday, February 11th at UFC 284. The lightweight main event title bout will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
UFC Vegas 67: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
UFC Vegas 67: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds. The UFC returns to action for the first time in 2023 and it’s coming during a turbulent time for the promotion. The UFC is coming off the heels of its president, Dana White, getting caught on video slapping his wife Anne on New Year’s Eve. White issued an apology and says he accepts the consequences but, so far, no consequences have come and that’s something many MMA fans aren’t letting go of any time soon.
MMA Fighting
Francisco Trinaldo ‘a bit offended’ by UFC release, likes the idea of PFL tourney next
Francisco Trinaldo’s 10-year run in the UFC came to an end this month once the company decided not to re-sign the 44-year-old veteran, who was the last remaining member of TUF Brazil 1 still on the roster. “Massaranduba” has mixed feelings on the news. Trinaldo revealed to...
Dan Hooker Commends Islam Makhachev For Taking Fight With Volkanovski in Australia: ‘It’s a Credit to Him’
Dan Hooker commended Islam Makhachev for going after the biggest dog in the neighborhood on his own turf. After dropping four out of five bouts, Dan Hooker believes he has started a new chapter of his career with a second-round TKO over Claudio Puelles at UFC 281 in November. Finally back in the win column, ‘Hangman’ is in the gym and preparing for his next outing which he hopes will be UFC 284 when the promotion invades the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
MMAWeekly.com
Undefeated UFC welterweight contender
Khamzat Chimaev missed with for his last fight and it doesn’t look like he’ll be making welterweight in the near future. Chimaev failed to make weight for his scheduled welterweight match against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September forcing a last-minute shakeup to the main card. The failure on the scales pushed Chimaev out of the main event matchup.
Brendan Schaub Offers ‘Trilogy’ Storyline For Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul In MMA And Boxing: ‘That’s Money!’
Brendan Schaub weighed in on the looming Jake Paul-Nate Diaz rivalry. “Big Brown” proposed a storyline where the two could end up having a trilogy. Even before inking a deal with PFL, Jake Paul has already called out UFC legend Nate Diaz. Now that “The Problem Child” is set to make his MMA debut, many believe that a fight between the pair is taking a step closer to reality, and Brendan Schaub could already foresee the best thing that could possibly happen.
MMA Fighting
Jailton Almeida hopeful Shamil Abdurakhimov shows up at UFC 283 after previous cancellations, vows to ‘put on a show’
Jailton Almeida is hoping the third time is the charm for a fight with Shamil Abdurakhimov at UFC 283, which is scheduled for Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The heavyweight duo was paired up to compete twice before in 2022, however Abdurakhimov withdrew both times. Abdurakhimov was reportedly pulled from a September card in Las Vegas due to visa issues, so “Malhadinho” instead finished late-notice replacement Anton Turkalj with a first-round submission.
MMAWeekly.com
Amanda Nunes works out using her UFC belts
Amanda Nunes is the only fighter on the UFC roster that currently holds titles in two different weight classes, and she puts her two belts to use in the gym. In photos and videos posted to Instagram, ‘The Lioness’ incorporated her UFC hardware into her workouts. Each of the belts weigh approximately eight pounds.
