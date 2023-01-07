Read full article on original website
Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons held their district opener at home on Tuesday night but came up short of a victory. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies shined once again and took the win, 62-16. The Lady Sandies held their district opener last Friday in a big win over Caprock. The team put on a similar show in their game against the Lady Dons, proving why they’re one of the best teams in Texas. A 21-2 first quarter outburst set the stage for a wire to wire victory.
Anthony Gonzalez leads Caprock to close victory over River Road
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns came away victorious on the road against River Road on Tuesday night. A hot shooting start from Anthony Gonzalez propelled the Longhorns to what was ultimately a close win, 61-57. Gonzalez knocked down three straight shots from deep in the first few minutes, finishing with 15 points in the first quarter.
Stream Randall vs Hereford and Amarillo High vs Palo Duro Basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro and the boys and girls Randall vs Hereford basketball games. The games are scheduled for Tuesday, January 10. To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Palo Duro basketball game at 6:00 p.m., click here. To...
AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger. The 19-year-old Bengal tiger battled arthritis and kidney disease since 2021. She came to the Amarillo Zoo in 2010 and was a favorite of staff and visitors. “Savannah held such a...
Potter County crews working to contain grass fire
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County. The fire is located in a field behind the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide more information as it...
Wayland honors James Tudman with 2022 Distinguished Award for Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that they will honor James Tudman as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award winner for the Amarillo campus. According to a WBU press release, Tudman is currently in operations at Pantex and serves as chair of the Amarillo Task Force for Greatness for the City of Amarillo. Officials […]
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 injured after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for information on two elementary school burglaries
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for information on two burglaries at two elementary schools that are believed to be connected. According to the release, over the past weekend a suspect or suspects stole an enclosed trailer and several power tools from two different Moore County elementary school properties in Dumas and Cactus.
Amarillo, One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas 2023
When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Texas, Amarillo should not be on the list. Unfortunately, Amarillo made a list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. However, the question I must ask is:. WITH WHAT DATA?. Amarillo showed up in the World Population Review Top 10 Most...
Grass fire near Osage and 24th under control, started by power lines
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are performing mop up operations after a grass fire in the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. A grassfire at Southeast 24th Avenue and Osage Street burned for less than two hours before crews had it under control. The Amarillo Fire...
How a Split Second in Amarillo Can Cause a Nightmare for Many
All it takes is one split second to change everything. One mistake can cost you everything. It can also cost someone their life. That is what we found out back in August of last year. On August 26, 2022, Lloyd McMaster was doing what he did very often. He was...
Roof Collapses In Morning Fire at Former Amarillo Apartment Complex
In the early morning of January 9th at around 5:45, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex on 209 N. Madison Street where homeless people were staying. According to responders on the scene, several homeless individuals had been spotted fleeing the burning building. Firefighters started...
Chef Bud Makes the “Dawg Burger”
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This is an interesting recipe that Chef Bud has brought us. Check out the recipe below and the video of how to make it above. Also make sure you sign up to cook with Chef Bud here. Dawg Burger. Ingredients:. 4 ea 8 oz 1855 or...
NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
How to Get Arrested in 2023? Taking Photos At These Places in Amarillo
Amarillo has quite a few spots that are the place to go for taking photos. Whether it's for a wedding, prom, or even family photos--there's a beautiful scenic locale to visit, that's for sure. You'll be hard-pressed to drive downtown on a Saturday and not see a few shutterbugs and their dolled-up models.
Another mild day tomorrow
Good evening, everyone! It was a mild day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were moderate from the southwest, around 17 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 63 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through the area this week. […]
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County
SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County. According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
