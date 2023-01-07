ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Amarillo High spoils Lady Dons district opener with 62-16 win

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Lady Dons held their district opener at home on Tuesday night but came up short of a victory. The Amarillo High Lady Sandies shined once again and took the win, 62-16. The Lady Sandies held their district opener last Friday in a big win over Caprock. The team put on a similar show in their game against the Lady Dons, proving why they’re one of the best teams in Texas. A 21-2 first quarter outburst set the stage for a wire to wire victory.
AMARILLO, TX
Anthony Gonzalez leads Caprock to close victory over River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns came away victorious on the road against River Road on Tuesday night. A hot shooting start from Anthony Gonzalez propelled the Longhorns to what was ultimately a close win, 61-57. Gonzalez knocked down three straight shots from deep in the first few minutes, finishing with 15 points in the first quarter.
AMARILLO, TX
AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than 10 years at the Amarillo Zoo, staff humanely euthanized Savannah the Tiger. The 19-year-old Bengal tiger battled arthritis and kidney disease since 2021. She came to the Amarillo Zoo in 2010 and was a favorite of staff and visitors. “Savannah held such a...
AMARILLO, TX
Potter County crews working to contain grass fire

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are working to contain a grass fire in Potter County. The fire is located in a field behind the area of North Osage and NE 24th Avenue. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide more information as it...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Amarillo, One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas 2023

When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Texas, Amarillo should not be on the list. Unfortunately, Amarillo made a list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. However, the question I must ask is:. WITH WHAT DATA?. Amarillo showed up in the World Population Review Top 10 Most...
AMARILLO, TX
Chef Bud Makes the “Dawg Burger”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This is an interesting recipe that Chef Bud has brought us. Check out the recipe below and the video of how to make it above. Also make sure you sign up to cook with Chef Bud here. Dawg Burger. Ingredients:. 4 ea 8 oz 1855 or...
AMARILLO, TX
NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Another mild day tomorrow

Good evening, everyone! It was a mild day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were moderate from the southwest, around 17 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 63 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through the area this week. […]
AMARILLO, TX
1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County. According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.
SWISHER COUNTY, TX
Texas Rangers investigating early morning shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are assisting in an investigation after the Tulia Police Department requested help on an early morning shooting. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley has confirmed that there has been a shooting, but details are limited at this time. We will provide updates as they become...
TULIA, TX
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
