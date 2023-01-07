Rutgers will be back at it tonight with a rod contest against a surging Northwestern squad. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 76-65 loss to Iowa, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Rutgers is currently 11-5 with a 3-2 mark in Big Ten competition. Northwestern is coming into this one on a roll as the Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games. That includes two straight wins over Illinois and then-No.15 Indiana. On the season, Northwestern is 12-3 and 3-1 in conference play.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO