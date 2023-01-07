Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel AgencyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Rutgers vs Northwestern: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will be back at it tonight with a rod contest against a surging Northwestern squad. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 76-65 loss to Iowa, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Rutgers is currently 11-5 with a 3-2 mark in Big Ten competition. Northwestern is coming into this one on a roll as the Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games. That includes two straight wins over Illinois and then-No.15 Indiana. On the season, Northwestern is 12-3 and 3-1 in conference play.
Longtime Rutgers assistant coach announces departure from program
Rutgers has seen another offensive coach leave its staff this week. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile, who served as the Scarlet Knights’ interim offensive coordinator for the second half of the 2022 season, announced his departure from the program on Tuesday. “After 5 great years w/ (Rutgers) it’s time...
Rutgers, top wrestler part ways ... for now
After missing parts of the the last two seasons because of weight issues, Sammy Alvarez made a goal to put the scales in his past and focus on the present. Just days after discussing his recommitted effort to the Rutgers wrestling team, Alvarez is no longer part of the program.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort scorches Scarlet Knights in big win over Rutgers
Iowa was fresh off a big home win against a top-15 ranked Indiana team and they brought that same energy and swagger to Piscataway. The Hawkeyes went into Rutgers and delivered a big performance to earn a 76-65 road win. ** Following Iowa's win against Indiana, Filip Rebraca said 'I...
phillygrub.blog
Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey
My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
Radio Ink
Sports Radio Wars Continue in New York City
But this one isn’t what you think. This latest battle involves employees at the same radio station. ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay threatened to get a producer fired from another ESPN radio show after he took a verbal swipe at Kay’s recent ratings performance. Kay’s show runs in...
Major Changes Coming to Trenton, NJ’s Cure Insurance Arena
If you've been wondering if anything's going on at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton behind the scenes, the answer is YES. A LOT. Some major projects have been taking place over the last year or so and another major project is coming soon, according to Facebook. Basically, there's a...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
trentonnj.org
Mayor Reed Gusciora Meets with County Executive Brian Hughes
TRENTON, NJ –At the start of Mayor of Trenton Reed Gusciora’s second term, he met with County Executive Brian Hughes to discuss critical areas for collaboration during the next four years. County Executive Brian Hughes stated, “I look forward to working with Mayor Gusciora and the new Trenton...
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey
While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
