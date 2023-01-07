ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Rutgers vs Northwestern: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers will be back at it tonight with a rod contest against a surging Northwestern squad. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 76-65 loss to Iowa, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Rutgers is currently 11-5 with a 3-2 mark in Big Ten competition. Northwestern is coming into this one on a roll as the Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games. That includes two straight wins over Illinois and then-No.15 Indiana. On the season, Northwestern is 12-3 and 3-1 in conference play.
EVANSTON, IL
NJ.com

Rutgers, top wrestler part ways ... for now

After missing parts of the the last two seasons because of weight issues, Sammy Alvarez made a goal to put the scales in his past and focus on the present. Just days after discussing his recommitted effort to the Rutgers wrestling team, Alvarez is no longer part of the program.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
phillygrub.blog

Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey

My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Radio Ink

Sports Radio Wars Continue in New York City

But this one isn’t what you think. This latest battle involves employees at the same radio station. ESPN Radio’s Michael Kay threatened to get a producer fired from another ESPN radio show after he took a verbal swipe at Kay’s recent ratings performance. Kay’s show runs in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team

The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
trentonnj.org

Mayor Reed Gusciora Meets with County Executive Brian Hughes

TRENTON, NJ –At the start of Mayor of Trenton Reed Gusciora’s second term, he met with County Executive Brian Hughes to discuss critical areas for collaboration during the next four years. County Executive Brian Hughes stated, “I look forward to working with Mayor Gusciora and the new Trenton...
TRENTON, NJ
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New Jersey

While New Jersey is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in south Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

