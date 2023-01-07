Read full article on original website
Related
High school hoops rewind: West Ottawa girls earn historic win in OT; Zeeland West girls top Holland
PARK TWP. - A battle of state-ranked teams lived up to the hype as the No. 14 West Ottawa girls defeated the No. 12 Hudsonville Eagles 55-51 in overtime on Tuesday. In overtime, a transition basket by Gabby Reynolds and a huge 3-pointer by Chelsea Overbeek propelled the home team to victory.
Seidel pours in 36 points as Newman Catholic boys basketball defeats Stratford
WAUSAU – Isaac Seidel drilled 12 3-pointers and scored a game-high 36 points to push Wausau Newman Catholic to an 81-65 victory over Stratford in a Marawood Conference South Division boys basketball battle Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School. Seidel finished 12-for-15 from 3-point range in the win....
WAND TV
Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season
(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
Meet the 2022-23 Fab 5 high school girls basketball team
Looking for one word that can best describe the 2022-23 edition of the Fab 5 girls basketball team?. All five senior standouts have abilities that allow them to defend the court while also filling up the hoop in a variety of ways. From beyond the 3-point arc to midrange jumpers to drives to the basket, all five are seen as their respective team's go-to player.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Monday - January 9, 2023
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The ICAC Tournament tipped off Monday night at tournament host Peoria Christian. The No. 1 Seed Illini Bluffs cruise to a 64-16 win over North Fulton. ROWVA-Williamsfield defeats Brimfield 65-43. Also Monday, East Peoria falls to East Moline 83-70. In girls action, Class 3A No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame edges Elmwood 34-31. Class 2A No. 2 Fieldcrest unbeaten no more in Heart of Illinois Conference play, Eureka topping the Knights 68-61 in overtime. Also in Heart of Illinois Conference action, Dee-Mack cruises to a 58-23 win over Fisher. Also Monday, Bloomington Central Catholic tops IVC 58-30.
Roland-Story sports round-up: Norse remain undefeated in boys basketball
The Class 2A No. 3 Roland-Story boys basketball team went to 8-0 on the season with victories over Prairie City-Monroe, Iowa Falls-Alden and West Marshall last week. The Norsemen scored a 64-39 victory over PCM Dec. 20 in Story City. They downed Iowa Falls-Alden Jan. 3 at Iowa Falls by a 70-41 margin and rolled to a 75-22 victory over West Marshall in Story City Friday to improve to 6-0 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.
2 big reasons the tiny village of Glasford is excited about high school basketball
GLASFORD — A big week awaits the Illini Bluffs basketball teams. The boys squad is the No. 1 seed at the Inter-County Athletic Conference tournament, playing in a semifinal against ROWVA/Williamsfield at 6 p.m. Thursday. On the girls side, the Tigers make a trip to 17-win Elmwood for a 6 p.m. Wednesday tip in a meeting that will go a long way in determining the ICAC champion.
Libertyville's Will Buchert voted SBLive Illinois high school Athlete of the Week (Dec. 26-31)
Congratulations to Libertyville's Will Buchert, who was voted the SBLive Illinois high school Athlete of the Week for Dec. 26-31. He received more than 44 percent of the votes. Buchert, a senior, came up big for Libertyville at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic. He a game-high 23 points to help the ...
Vote for the southwestern Illinois girls high school Player of the Week from Jan. 2-7
A look at the biggest varsity high school girls basketball performances in and around southwestern Illinois. Vote here for our player of the week.
Comments / 0