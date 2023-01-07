ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season

(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Post-Crescent

Meet the 2022-23 Fab 5 high school girls basketball team

Looking for one word that can best describe the 2022-23 edition of the Fab 5 girls basketball team?. All five senior standouts have abilities that allow them to defend the court while also filling up the hoop in a variety of ways. From beyond the 3-point arc to midrange jumpers to drives to the basket, all five are seen as their respective team's go-to player.
APPLETON, WI
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Monday - January 9, 2023

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The ICAC Tournament tipped off Monday night at tournament host Peoria Christian. The No. 1 Seed Illini Bluffs cruise to a 64-16 win over North Fulton. ROWVA-Williamsfield defeats Brimfield 65-43. Also Monday, East Peoria falls to East Moline 83-70. In girls action, Class 3A No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame edges Elmwood 34-31. Class 2A No. 2 Fieldcrest unbeaten no more in Heart of Illinois Conference play, Eureka topping the Knights 68-61 in overtime. Also in Heart of Illinois Conference action, Dee-Mack cruises to a 58-23 win over Fisher. Also Monday, Bloomington Central Catholic tops IVC 58-30.
ILLINOIS STATE
Amest Tribune

Roland-Story sports round-up: Norse remain undefeated in boys basketball

The Class 2A No. 3 Roland-Story boys basketball team went to 8-0 on the season with victories over Prairie City-Monroe, Iowa Falls-Alden and West Marshall last week. The Norsemen scored a 64-39 victory over PCM Dec. 20 in Story City. They downed Iowa Falls-Alden Jan. 3 at Iowa Falls by a 70-41 margin and rolled to a 75-22 victory over West Marshall in Story City Friday to improve to 6-0 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.
STORY CITY, IA
Journal Star

2 big reasons the tiny village of Glasford is excited about high school basketball

GLASFORD — A big week awaits the Illini Bluffs basketball teams. The boys squad is the No. 1 seed at the Inter-County Athletic Conference tournament, playing in a semifinal against ROWVA/Williamsfield at 6 p.m. Thursday. On the girls side, the Tigers make a trip to 17-win Elmwood for a 6 p.m. Wednesday tip in a meeting that will go a long way in determining the ICAC champion.
GLASFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy