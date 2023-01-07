Mansfield Christian outlasts Central Christian for eighth consecutive boys basketball win

After trailing by double digits in the second half, Mansfield Christian made a late surge and delivered a 54-53 win over visiting Central Christian Friday night.

Amarr Davis' free throw with 5.3 seconds to play capped the comeback for the Flames (9-1), who won their eighth consecutive game and stayed unbeaten (4-0) in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

Here were the key highlights:

Central Christian busted the Flames' press with calmness and long-range shooting

For the majority of the first half, Mansfield Christian (9-1) mixed up its defenses. The Flames played man-to-man half-court defense. Then they would switch to a man-to-man full-court press with guard Davis playing back in more of a free safety role. Then they went to a 1-3-1 half-court defense. Next thing you know, they're in a 2-2-1 press.

In some stretches of the game, it worked to Mansfield Christian's advantage as the Flames' array of different defensive looks threw off Central Christian (3-6), but the Comets were still able to put the ball in the hoop and get frequent quality looks from behind the 3-point line an route to a 29-24 halftime lead. However, the third quarter was when Central Christian started cooking from distance.

With Mansfield Christian defending man-to-man full-court, Central Christian stayed calm with the ball, made the right reads — kept a man in the middle as an passing option — and quickly swung the ball up the court, where they got open looks and started nailing 3-pointers. Over and over, the Comets were able to break the Flames' pressure, moved the ball up the court and shared it for one deep jumper after deep jumper. The home team was just not closing out on the shooters fast enough.

Drew Badertscher got hot. Bryan Martin hit from deep. Lyle Endsley and Silas Coleman made their share of 3-pointers. The Comets pushed their lead to double-digits at one point in the third quarter, and it looked like they would extend the lead even more.

"That's our man-to-man defense. We put someone back, so we don't get beat long," said Mansfield Christian coach Cary Craner. "We ran a three-quarter type of a press, which worked for a while, but they figured it out and kind of broke us on that."

On top of that, Central Christian was playing an extending 2-3 zone defense that clogged much of Mansfield Christian's dribble penetration. And whenever Davis, the Flames' leading scorer, popped to receive the ball in the middle — right around the foul line — the Comets swarmed him with two or three players that put them in position to frequently contest his shots.

"They played a pretty good 2-3," said Mansfield Christian's Davis Wushinske. "It was difficult because we want to get the ball in the paint a lot. It's hard to get it in the paint when there are so many people defending there."

"They're notoriously a great defensive team. They do a great job playing a 2-3 zone," Craner said. "You know when you face Central Christian, you're facing a 2-3 zone. They do extend those bottom wings out and they kind of take away your shooters. They knew they had to stop Amarr, so they knew where he was at all times."

Mansfield Christian's fourth-quarter turnaround

Mansfield Christian cut into the lead near the end of the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter down by just eight.

So, what changed for the Flames in the fourth?

"We picked up the defensive pressure a little bit. We came out of our zone and went man-to-man," Craner said. "Our pressure gave them some trouble. That's really what it was. We played good team defense. We got a little in transition and tried to speed things up. When they sped up, they seem to get kind of loose with the ball. We got some good looks. Got to the basket and the foul line."

"We tried to take it one possession at a time," Wushinske, who had a team-high 20 points, said. "They came at us on offense and we tried to get some turnovers and get some buckets in transition."

During Mansfield Christian's run, Wushinske hit two big 3-pointers that got the crowd into the game and got the Flames within reach of the lead.

"Well, Amarr I think drove in on both and I just slid into a spot I could get it and shot it," Wushinske said. "And it went in."

"Davis was key, being able to knock down those 3s because they would not extend to the top of the key and give us open looks," Craner said.

With the score tied 53-53 and Mansfield Christian running the clock down, Davis (15 points) drove to his right, pulled up for a jump shot and drew a foul with 5.3 seconds left. Davis made the first free throw and missed the second. Flames up 54-53. With one second left, Central Christian inbounded the ball under its basket and missed a last-second shot in the paint, as Mansfield Christian squeezed by with a one-point win.

"We knew we could hang with them," Wushinske said. "We knew if we just kept battling, we would get back into it."

Craner discussed what's been working so well for his players this season.

"We talked about it in our pregame devotion. It's just about being one and playing for each other," he said. "They get along great. We talk about no one is greater than one self. Think about your brother before yourself. Christ did it for us by dying on the cross. He took all of our sins and put it on him. We've talked about that all year long. Playing unselfish."

jsimpson@gannett.com

Twitter:@JamesSimpsonII