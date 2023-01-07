ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield Christian outlasts Central Christian for eighth consecutive boys basketball win

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22K88e_0k6ZANk000

After trailing by double digits in the second half, Mansfield Christian made a late surge and delivered a 54-53 win over visiting Central Christian Friday night.

Amarr Davis' free throw with 5.3 seconds to play capped the comeback for the Flames (9-1), who won their eighth consecutive game and stayed unbeaten (4-0) in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

Here were the key highlights:

Central Christian busted the Flames' press with calmness and long-range shooting

For the majority of the first half, Mansfield Christian (9-1) mixed up its defenses. The Flames played man-to-man half-court defense. Then they would switch to a man-to-man full-court press with guard Davis playing back in more of a free safety role. Then they went to a 1-3-1 half-court defense. Next thing you know, they're in a 2-2-1 press.

In some stretches of the game, it worked to Mansfield Christian's advantage as the Flames' array of different defensive looks threw off Central Christian (3-6), but the Comets were still able to put the ball in the hoop and get frequent quality looks from behind the 3-point line an route to a 29-24 halftime lead. However, the third quarter was when Central Christian started cooking from distance.

With Mansfield Christian defending man-to-man full-court, Central Christian stayed calm with the ball, made the right reads — kept a man in the middle as an passing option — and quickly swung the ball up the court, where they got open looks and started nailing 3-pointers. Over and over, the Comets were able to break the Flames' pressure, moved the ball up the court and shared it for one deep jumper after deep jumper. The home team was just not closing out on the shooters fast enough.

Drew Badertscher got hot. Bryan Martin hit from deep. Lyle Endsley and Silas Coleman made their share of 3-pointers. The Comets pushed their lead to double-digits at one point in the third quarter, and it looked like they would extend the lead even more.

"That's our man-to-man defense. We put someone back, so we don't get beat long," said Mansfield Christian coach Cary Craner. "We ran a three-quarter type of a press, which worked for a while, but they figured it out and kind of broke us on that."

On top of that, Central Christian was playing an extending 2-3 zone defense that clogged much of Mansfield Christian's dribble penetration. And whenever Davis, the Flames' leading scorer, popped to receive the ball in the middle — right around the foul line — the Comets swarmed him with two or three players that put them in position to frequently contest his shots.

"They played a pretty good 2-3," said Mansfield Christian's Davis Wushinske. "It was difficult because we want to get the ball in the paint a lot. It's hard to get it in the paint when there are so many people defending there."

"They're notoriously a great defensive team. They do a great job playing a 2-3 zone," Craner said. "You know when you face Central Christian, you're facing a 2-3 zone. They do extend those bottom wings out and they kind of take away your shooters. They knew they had to stop Amarr, so they knew where he was at all times."

Mansfield Christian's fourth-quarter turnaround

Mansfield Christian cut into the lead near the end of the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter down by just eight.

So, what changed for the Flames in the fourth?

"We picked up the defensive pressure a little bit. We came out of our zone and went man-to-man," Craner said. "Our pressure gave them some trouble. That's really what it was. We played good team defense. We got a little in transition and tried to speed things up. When they sped up, they seem to get kind of loose with the ball. We got some good looks. Got to the basket and the foul line."

"We tried to take it one possession at a time," Wushinske, who had a team-high 20 points, said. "They came at us on offense and we tried to get some turnovers and get some buckets in transition."

During Mansfield Christian's run, Wushinske hit two big 3-pointers that got the crowd into the game and got the Flames within reach of the lead.

"Well, Amarr I think drove in on both and I just slid into a spot I could get it and shot it," Wushinske said. "And it went in."

"Davis was key, being able to knock down those 3s because they would not extend to the top of the key and give us open looks," Craner said.

With the score tied 53-53 and Mansfield Christian running the clock down, Davis (15 points) drove to his right, pulled up for a jump shot and drew a foul with 5.3 seconds left. Davis made the first free throw and missed the second. Flames up 54-53. With one second left, Central Christian inbounded the ball under its basket and missed a last-second shot in the paint, as Mansfield Christian squeezed by with a one-point win.

"We knew we could hang with them," Wushinske said. "We knew if we just kept battling, we would get back into it."

Craner discussed what's been working so well for his players this season.

"We talked about it in our pregame devotion. It's just about being one and playing for each other," he said. "They get along great. We talk about no one is greater than one self. Think about your brother before yourself. Christ did it for us by dying on the cross. He took all of our sins and put it on him. We've talked about that all year long. Playing unselfish."

jsimpson@gannett.com

Twitter:@JamesSimpsonII

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Ashland man serving life will be resentenced

An Ashland man convicted of taking part in a fatal shooting that occurred during a hotel robbery when he was only 17 will be resentenced. The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered Tyler Morris’ case sent back for resentencing in Ashland County Common Pleas Court. Because the trial court failed to consider Morris’ age as a factor in sentencing, the state’s high court ruled that the sentence of life in prison constituted cruel and unusual punishment. Morris, who is now 20, was sentenced nearly three years ago for the crime, which took place back in 2019. Prosecutors say Morris’ conviction is not in question, and regardless of what happens, he’ll remain in prison until at least 2040. Although prosecutors are complying with the state Supreme Court’s order, they are also reportedly considering an appeal.
ASHLAND, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Police Have Person of Interest in ‘Missing Motorcyclist Mystery’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police say they have a person of interest in the ‘missing motorcyclist mystery’ from last week. Without saying whether that “person” might be the motorcycle operator or the driver of the suspected Chevy Impala that hit it, the Canton Regional Crash Team is making some investigative progress.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage

Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
CANTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
CarBuzz.com

Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership

A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately

CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
CRESTLINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy