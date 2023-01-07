CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo. Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”

