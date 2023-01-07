ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
First Coast News

Hamlin inspires emotional start for Bills in regular-season finale

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After the most difficult and emotional of weeks, you couldn't have scripted a more inspired beginning for the Buffalo Bills. After honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to give Buffalo an early 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
First Coast News

Damar Hamlin released from the hospital in Cincinnati, returns to Buffalo

CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo. Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak to the media at noon Wednesday after the team announced safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The team is also preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Sunday. You can […]
BUFFALO, NY

