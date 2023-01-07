Read full article on original website
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Up to $4,000 in stimulus money available for your rent or mortgageR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for attempted murder in Orange Park stabbingZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts spring sport sign-up event, YMCA membership giveawayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
First Coast News
Jaguars will take on the Chargers in first playoff game at 8:15 p.m. Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in a primetime showdown for the first round of the playoffs during Super Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with the game airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Jags secured their spot in...
Who's performing at halftime during the Jaguars playoff game Saturday?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Charges wildcard game Saturday and the excitement around the First Coast is not only about the game. People want to know who's performing at halftime. Naturally when people are buzzing about a topic and rumors are swirling, we...
First Coast News
The Jacksonville guitarist who played National Anthem before Jaguars v. Titans game
"Apparently I’m viral and I’m trending. Or whatever it’s called. Do you need medicine if you go viral? I’m really new to this" Wane jokes.
First Coast News
Hamlin inspires emotional start for Bills in regular-season finale
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After the most difficult and emotional of weeks, you couldn't have scripted a more inspired beginning for the Buffalo Bills. After honoring safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to give Buffalo an early 7-0 lead over the New England Patriots.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
First Coast News
Damar Hamlin released from the hospital in Cincinnati, returns to Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo. Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”
Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak to the media at noon Wednesday after the team announced safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The team is also preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Sunday. You can […]
First Coast News
Josh Allen gear flying off shelves and hotels filling up ahead of Jaguars playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Business in Jacksonville are gearing up for a flood of visitors and an increase in revenue for the Jaguars playoff, and leaders expect the city's economy to get a boost. The Palm Beach Autographs Sports Memorabilia store is selling more Jaguars gear now than at any...
Top WR Recruit Ryan Wingo Returning to College Station
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
