Oceanco just proved what’s old can indeed be new again. The Dutch yard has successfully turned a somewhat antiquated superyacht from the 2000s into an entirely new vessel fit for the future. The epic 344-footer, known as 1050H, was unveiled at Oceanco’s construction facilities in the Netherlands on Tuesday, following an extensive refit that was reportedly unprecedented in terms of scope. “We are proud to say that we are relaunching a completely new Oceanco,” the yard’s CEO Marcel Onkenhout said in a statement. The remodel features a decidedly modern exterior centered around a completely new superstructure. The yacht also received a fresh interior...

16 MINUTES AGO