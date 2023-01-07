Read full article on original website
Related
Cheapest New Mercedes-Benz Car Is a Luxury SUV Bargain
After the discontinuation of the A-Class, the most affordable new Mercedes-Benz vehicle in the lineup is the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class subcompact crossover SUV. The post Cheapest New Mercedes-Benz Car Is a Luxury SUV Bargain appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tri-City Herald
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 324,000 Vehicles Over Stalling Problem
Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles due to a water intrusion problem that could cause the engines to stall while driving, federal safety officials said. The recall may cover 323,963 vehicles in the model years 2012 to 2020, according to a filing with the National Highway Safety Administration. The...
Mercedes-Benz sells 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022
BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) delivered 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022, the company said on Tuesday, down 1% on the previous year as the carmaker felt the impact of COVID-19 measures and bottlenecks.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000
The best midsize SUVs to buy used include the 2013 Lexus RX, the 2016 Nissan Murano, and the 2014 Toyota Highlander. The post The Best Midsize SUVs to Buy Used Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists
Honda recently redesigned some of its most popular SUVs. Find out which models were redesigned here. The post 3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7
If you like crazy, how about this six-rotor, 800+ hp Mazda RX7? The post Pulse Performance Builds a 6-Rotor Engine Mazda RX7 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How a 344-Foot Superyacht Built in 2000 Was Transformed Into a Future-Forward, Eco-Conscious Vessel
Oceanco just proved what’s old can indeed be new again. The Dutch yard has successfully turned a somewhat antiquated superyacht from the 2000s into an entirely new vessel fit for the future. The epic 344-footer, known as 1050H, was unveiled at Oceanco’s construction facilities in the Netherlands on Tuesday, following an extensive refit that was reportedly unprecedented in terms of scope. “We are proud to say that we are relaunching a completely new Oceanco,” the yard’s CEO Marcel Onkenhout said in a statement. The remodel features a decidedly modern exterior centered around a completely new superstructure. The yacht also received a fresh interior...
Watch This Teardown of a 300,000-Mile Toyota Camry Engine
YouTube/The Car Care NutThis video should serve as a reminder of the value of regular maintenance.
torquenews.com
9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck
We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
Kelley Blue Book Ranks 1 Plug-in Hybrid SUV Over the Hyundai Palisade
Kelley Blue Book claims that this plug-in hybrid SUV is better than the popular Hyundai Palisade. Find out why here. The post Kelley Blue Book Ranks 1 Plug-in Hybrid SUV Over the Hyundai Palisade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Return of the rotary: Mazda's iconic engine is coming back with a twist
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine for use as a range-extending generator in its MX-30 electric SUV, which can only go 100 miles between charges.
The Most Powerful BMW iX Will Cost You Over 30 Miles of Range
The most powerful trim of the BMW iX all-electric luxury SUV supplies plenty of thrills, but costs drivers and additional 30 miles of range. The post The Most Powerful BMW iX Will Cost You Over 30 Miles of Range appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last?
On lists for being one of the most reliable cars, the Lexus ES 350 has cemented its place among the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Tacoma. The post How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV
If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
3 Things to Know Before Buying a Used Range Rover
Buying a used vehicle can be a difficult task. It is always best to do extensive research ahead of time. Here are 3 things to know before buying a used Range Rover. The post 3 Things to Know Before Buying a Used Range Rover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
This is how the Titanic engine worked before an iceberg sunk the ship
The Olympic-class ocean liners were some of the largest and most luxurious passenger ships of their time. The Olympic, Titanic, and Britannic were built by Harland & Wolff for White Star Liners during the first half of the 1910s. While the sister ships stood apart because of their immense size and lavish accommodations, they all had powerful steam engines. Since the Titanic is the most famous of the ships because it sank (not to mention the James Cameron movie), we’ll cover how its engine worked before it sunk.
Consumer Reports’ Most Satisfying List Has Some of America’s Favorite SUVs
Consumer Reports' most satisfying list includes the 2023 Kia Telluride, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime. The post Consumer Reports’ Most Satisfying List Has Some of America’s Favorite SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0