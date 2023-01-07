ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MotorBiscuit

Cheapest New Mercedes-Benz Car Is a Luxury SUV Bargain

After the discontinuation of the A-Class, the most affordable new Mercedes-Benz vehicle in the lineup is the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class subcompact crossover SUV. The post Cheapest New Mercedes-Benz Car Is a Luxury SUV Bargain appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tri-City Herald

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 324,000 Vehicles Over Stalling Problem

Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles due to a water intrusion problem that could cause the engines to stall while driving, federal safety officials said. The recall may cover 323,963 vehicles in the model years 2012 to 2020, according to a filing with the National Highway Safety Administration. The...
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz sells 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022

BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) delivered 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022, the company said on Tuesday, down 1% on the previous year as the carmaker felt the impact of COVID-19 measures and bottlenecks.
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Robb Report

How a 344-Foot Superyacht Built in 2000 Was Transformed Into a Future-Forward, Eco-Conscious Vessel

Oceanco just proved what’s old can indeed be new again. The Dutch yard has successfully turned a somewhat antiquated superyacht from the 2000s into an entirely new vessel fit for the future. The epic 344-footer, known as 1050H, was unveiled at Oceanco’s construction facilities in the Netherlands on Tuesday, following an extensive refit that was reportedly unprecedented in terms of scope. “We are proud to say that we are relaunching a completely new Oceanco,” the yard’s CEO Marcel Onkenhout said in a statement. The remodel features a decidedly modern exterior centered around a completely new superstructure. The yacht also received a fresh interior...
torquenews.com

9,000 Ton Giga Press Arrives at Giga Texas for Cybertruck

We have some new photos today of a 9,000 ton giga press arriving at Giga Texas today. This is most likley for the Cybertruck. Idra, the world's leading manufacturer of the Giga Press, something Tesla uses in order to produce vehicles in a large number, has delivered what looks like one of their 9,000 ton giga presses to Giga Texas per drone footage from Joe Tegtmeyer.
AUSTIN, TX
MotorBiscuit

How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last?

On lists for being one of the most reliable cars, the Lexus ES 350 has cemented its place among the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Tacoma. The post How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com

Toyota reportedly planning a Century SUV

If you’ve even casually looked into the world of Japanese domestic market (JDM) vehicles, you’re probably familiar with the Toyota Century. Known as Japan’s Rolls-Royce, the ultra-luxury car has endured for decades as a chariot for the country’s ultra-elite and royalty. In its time on the market, Toyota has barely wavered from the Century’s original design, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web states that the automaker is planning a Century SUV with a reveal date this year.
MotorBiscuit

3 Things to Know Before Buying a Used Range Rover

Buying a used vehicle can be a difficult task. It is always best to do extensive research ahead of time. Here are 3 things to know before buying a used Range Rover. The post 3 Things to Know Before Buying a Used Range Rover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com

This is how the Titanic engine worked before an iceberg sunk the ship

The Olympic-class ocean liners were some of the largest and most luxurious passenger ships of their time. The Olympic, Titanic, and Britannic were built by Harland & Wolff for White Star Liners during the first half of the 1910s. While the sister ships stood apart because of their immense size and lavish accommodations, they all had powerful steam engines. Since the Titanic is the most famous of the ships because it sank (not to mention the James Cameron movie), we’ll cover how its engine worked before it sunk.

