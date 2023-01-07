Read full article on original website
WCAX
UVM men’s hockey ties Yale 1-1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After having an early goal waved off, UVM scored in the closing minute of the first period to draw even with Yale. The two teams would play to a 1-1 tie after overtime wasn’t enough to settle it. The chances were there for UVM - the Catamounts registered 32 shots - but opposing goalie Luke Pearson stood tall, keeping the Cats out of the net for the final two periods plus the extra frame.
WCAX
Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023
Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they’re concerned about kids getting into it. Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
WCAX
Lake Iroquois recognized for residents’ conservation practices
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Chittenden County lake has been recognized for its residents’ environmental improvements. Lake Iroquois has earned the Gold Lake Wise Award, which is given to lake associations when 15% of the properties surrounding the lake have met certain standards including stormwater management, and erosion. And there’s a reason 15% is the magic number.
WCAX
Lake Placid readies to welcome hundreds of athletes for World University Games
Very different reactions from local lawmakers this morning about a business taxpayer act that changes IRS funding. Election reform bill introduced in New York to increase access. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Senate Democratic Majority in New York is advancing bills focused on election reform. Snowmobilers are stocked and ready,...
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger releases his top priorities for 2023, looking for state aid to address issues like public safety and homelessness. Kids are accidentally ingesting cannabis products at...
Exhibit shares stories of abuse at St. Joseph’s Orphanage
Voices of Saint Joseph's Orphanage opens Thursday at Burlington's Fletcher Free Library
WCAX
Calling attention to recycling and compost at Stowe Mountain Resort
Lyric Theatre Company is once again getting ready to present a performance on the Flynn stage. Burlington Police were on Riverside Avenue Sunday investigating what they are calling a suspicious death. Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington. Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM...
WCAX
Bed, Bath and Beyond closing 2 stores in our region
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two stores in our area are closing as Bed, Bath and Beyond teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. The retail giant says it’s shuttering stores in Plattsburgh, New York, and Keene, New Hampshire. The news comes on the heels of disappointing holiday sales. The retailer...
WCAX
Fairfax residents approve $36.5M school bond
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fairfax residents approved a $36.5 million bond to make repairs to Bellows Free Academy for a second time. This is the fourth time residents have voted on the issue, most recently in November. It passed by 33 votes then, but some people argued there wasn’t enough...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
WCAX
Hourslong standoff in Hardwick ends in arrest
A Vermont mom is offering tips on how to talk with your children about the impacts of climate change and how to make a difference. NY Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers State of the State address. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her State of the State...
Stay at the Actual Vermont Inn Featured in the TV Show ‘Newhart’
The Waybury Inn in Middlebury, Vermont, is regarded as one of the coziest stays for New Englanders and New Yorkers looking to get away from it all for a few days. Located at the base of the Green Mountain National Forest, visitors can hike or travel by car upwards and along the Middlebury River to take photos or admire the scenery.
VSP: Vermonter breaks into house with owner inside
A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay
Robin Doyle, owner and director of the Colchester-based sailing school, said the news that its lease wouldn’t be renewed was a “bombshell.” Read the story on VTDigger here: International Sailing School loses its home on Malletts Bay.
WCAX
Auditions underway for Lyric Theatre musical
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Production at the Lyric Theatre Company in South Burlington is starting to look more like it did pre-COVID with some minor adjustments. “You know I think of Lyric as not coming back out, but just coming out stronger,” Co-Director Freda Tutt said. Lyric is...
WCAX
Burlington carbon fee to go before voters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed clean heat carbon fee for new buildings. The measure on Town Meeting Day would put a carbon fee on new buildings using fossil fuels for heating. It will also assess the same carbon impact fee on existing large commercial buildings in need of heating system renovations, plus city buildings.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
