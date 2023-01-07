BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After having an early goal waved off, UVM scored in the closing minute of the first period to draw even with Yale. The two teams would play to a 1-1 tie after overtime wasn’t enough to settle it. The chances were there for UVM - the Catamounts registered 32 shots - but opposing goalie Luke Pearson stood tall, keeping the Cats out of the net for the final two periods plus the extra frame.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO