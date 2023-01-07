ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa women move up 4 spots in latest AP Poll

(Iowa City) -- Iowa women's basketball is up to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Poll. The Hawkeyes (12-4) moved up from No. 16. South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1. View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below. ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25. 3....
IOWA CITY, IA
Men's College Basketball (1/8): Sandfort leads Iowa past Rutgers

(Piscataway) -- Iowa (10-6, 2-3) snapped Rutgers' (11-5, 3-2) five-game win streak on Sunday with a 76-65 win. Payton Sandfort dropped 22 points while Kris Murray scored 17 points and Filip Rebraca had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Ahron Ulis had eight points and five rebounds while...
IOWA CITY, IA

