ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Four suspects, ages 12 and 14, in custody after 2 carjackings, pursuit

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old wound up in jail instead of school on Tuesday after allegedly committing two carjackings, including one at gunpoint. Aerial video from the King County Sheriff's Office helicopter shows the young suspects in a stolen Dodge Charger trying to get away from Bellevue Police.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

3 teens in custody after carjacking in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Four suspects, three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old, were taken into custody Tuesday morning after a carjacking in Bellevue. Before 10:30 a.m., officers had one person in custody and ere tracking two others suspected of a carjacking. Police said the aspects fled through the city and abandoned the...
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim

GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
GOLD BAR, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Retail Theft Operation near Mount Baker Neighborhood

The Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group officers conducted a Retail Theft Operation in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South Friday morning near the Mount Baker neighborhood, resulting in five arrests. At approximately 11:00 a.m. Friday, officers began identifying shoplifters while working with loss prevention personnel within the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Search underway for suspect after Northgate shooting

SEATTLE - A person was shot early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Northgate. Seattle police said the shooting happened on North Northgate Way and Meridian Avenue before 4 a.m. Investigators said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Harborview...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Court docs: Man beaten, threatened for being Mexican over $40, weed

SHORELINE, Wash. - A man is recovering after being beaten repeatedly, harassed for his ethnicity and threatened by his attacker. Cristhian Esponda, 33, owns CE Computer Repair, a small business he relocated from Lynnwood to Aurora Avenue in Shoreline over two years ago. His livelihood is now threatened after he...
SHORELINE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Children robbed at gun point for sandwiches in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. - Investigators say a group of teens robbed two children at gunpoint and got away with a few dollars’ worth of sandwiches. The incident happened at 6:54 p.m. Saturday near 208th Street Southeast and Mountain Highway. Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says an...
SPANAWAY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Sunday Carjacking Near New Holly Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South early Sunday morning near the New Holly neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and contacted the victim who reported an unknown male had pointed a black handgun at him while stealing his vehicle.
thejoltnews.com

Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more

A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

SPD Recovers thousands of fentanyl pills, cash

Seattle Police just announced details of a major drug bust from earlier this month. SPD's narcotics detectives worked with homeland security and the DEA to arrest a major narcotics dealer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy