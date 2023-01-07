Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
WA Woman Sentenced to Prison For Stealing Flood Control TaxesTaxBuzzEnumclaw, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Four suspects, ages 12 and 14, in custody after 2 carjackings, pursuit
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old wound up in jail instead of school on Tuesday after allegedly committing two carjackings, including one at gunpoint. Aerial video from the King County Sheriff's Office helicopter shows the young suspects in a stolen Dodge Charger trying to get away from Bellevue Police.
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested for harassing houseboat owners on Lake Union, trying to steal motorboat
SEATTLE - A 31-year-old man was arrested for terrorizing houseboat residents in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood, trying to steal a motorboat and eventually falling into Lake Union. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Westlake Ave N near Aurora Bridge at 5:20 a.m. Several callers told dispatch a suspect...
4 juveniles, including 12-year-old, arrested after chase, armed carjacking
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Guardian One captured the moments before a chase and armed carjacking ended in the arrest of four juveniles, the youngest just 12 years old. They are suspected of a car theft in Redmond and an armed carjacking in Renton. It ended with a police pursuit through...
q13fox.com
3 teens in custody after carjacking in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Four suspects, three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old, were taken into custody Tuesday morning after a carjacking in Bellevue. Before 10:30 a.m., officers had one person in custody and ere tracking two others suspected of a carjacking. Police said the aspects fled through the city and abandoned the...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar Family Grocer hostage suspect surrenders; no injuries to victim
GOLD BAR, Wash. - A suspect who held a victim hostage inside the Gold Bar Family Grocer on Croft Avenue on Monday night has surrendered, according to Snohomish County deputies. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT Team responded to the grocery store around 7:30 p.m. for reports that...
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Retail Theft Operation near Mount Baker Neighborhood
The Seattle Police Department’s Community Response Group officers conducted a Retail Theft Operation in the 2700 block of Rainier Avenue South Friday morning near the Mount Baker neighborhood, resulting in five arrests. At approximately 11:00 a.m. Friday, officers began identifying shoplifters while working with loss prevention personnel within the...
q13fox.com
Search underway for suspect after Northgate shooting
SEATTLE - A person was shot early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Northgate. Seattle police said the shooting happened on North Northgate Way and Meridian Avenue before 4 a.m. Investigators said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Harborview...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Man beaten, threatened for being Mexican over $40, weed
SHORELINE, Wash. - A man is recovering after being beaten repeatedly, harassed for his ethnicity and threatened by his attacker. Cristhian Esponda, 33, owns CE Computer Repair, a small business he relocated from Lynnwood to Aurora Avenue in Shoreline over two years ago. His livelihood is now threatened after he...
Violent felon with 20 felony convictions arrested with loaded pistol in Tacoma; bail set at $5,000
A man with 20 felony convictions and an outstanding escape warrant was arrested in Tacoma last Thursday, after a struggle with Pierce County deputies. On Jan. 5, Pierce County deputies and officers with the Department of Corrections arrested the man outside a home in the 5900 block of Portland Avenue East.
q13fox.com
Deputies say mail theft could have led up to deadly Port Orchard shooting; suspect in custody
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in Port Orchard overnight. Deputies said there may have been a dispute at about 11 p.m. Monday near Brady Place Southeast. Several neighbors called 911 to report hearing shots fired after. One woman...
q13fox.com
Police: Man arrested on warrant for robbery after 'suspicious circumstance' in West Seattle
SEATTLE - A man, who had a robbery warrant, was arrested after a "suspicious circumstance" in West Seattle on Sunday night. The incident started near Southwest Andover Street and 35th Avenue Southwest at about 4:45 p.m. Investigators said a man reported seeing his neighbor put a body wrapped in a...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
q13fox.com
Children robbed at gun point for sandwiches in Spanaway
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Investigators say a group of teens robbed two children at gunpoint and got away with a few dollars’ worth of sandwiches. The incident happened at 6:54 p.m. Saturday near 208th Street Southeast and Mountain Highway. Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says an...
Seattle, Washington
Sunday Carjacking Near New Holly Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South early Sunday morning near the New Holly neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived and contacted the victim who reported an unknown male had pointed a black handgun at him while stealing his vehicle.
q13fox.com
Seattle woman sentenced in 1997 case of dead infant in gas station bathroom
SEATTLE - A Seattle woman was sentenced Monday for giving birth to a baby in a gas station bathroom in 1997, then leaving him to die. The woman was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, but sentenced to just five years in community custody. The woman, who was 27 years old in...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more
A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
Tukwila Police respond to organized retail theft ring in Southcenter District
Tukwila Police Officers assigned to the Southcenter District recently encountered a group of suspected Organized Retail Theft (ORT) members haphazardly loading up shopping carts with random merchandise at a department store. Police say that the suspects were not accustomed to the level of customer service that Tukwila officers provide for...
q13fox.com
SPD Recovers thousands of fentanyl pills, cash
Seattle Police just announced details of a major drug bust from earlier this month. SPD's narcotics detectives worked with homeland security and the DEA to arrest a major narcotics dealer.
q13fox.com
Deputies believe woman died after car she was moving rolled over her
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A woman who was moving two cars died Tuesday morning after police believe one of the cars rolled over her in a Puyallup neighborhood. Deputies responded to a report of a body found in the middle of a road near 165th Street Court East at about 6 a.m.
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell Party
The Seattle Police Department terminated rookie officer Rosa Lopez-Ojeda in December for assaulting her romantic partner at a party in front of multiple coworkers, according to a report released by the Office of Police Accountability last Friday.
Comments / 2