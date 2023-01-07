Read full article on original website
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
newsnationnow.com
Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago
(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Motive not needed for conviction
Motive in Idaho killings unknown; how much does it matter?. (NewsNation) — Authorities have yet to outline the motive behind the brutal attack that killed four University of Idaho students after arresting 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger last month. Police have said the attacks were targeted and Danielle Slakoff —...
#TrueCrime Tuesday - Idaho Murders Breakdown
newsnationnow.com
With suspect in custody, Idaho students begin to relax
(NewsNation) — Students at the University of Idaho are finally feeling safe to walk campus knowing that Bryan Kohberger, suspected in the Nov. 13 killings, is in police custody. As Kohberger prepares to return to court this week, investigators are building their case against him using DNA and digital...
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
Pennsylvania public defender shares experience working with alleged Moscow murderer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said he was aware of the murder investigation out of Moscow, Idaho, but had no idea he would have a part to play in the investigation. "I rushed into the office, I sat down at approximately noon, on Friday,...
iheart.com
Sister Of Murdered Idaho Student Says 'True Evil Was Watching' Victims
The sister of Kaylee Goncalves, who was one of the four University of Idaho students murdered in November, is speaking out for the first time since a suspect was arrested for the brutal killings. In an interview with NewsNation, Alivea Goncalves said that her family is struggling to cope with...
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger apartment search warrant sealed
(NewsNation) — Authorities have sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student killing suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home in Pullman, Washington, until March 1. Language used to explain why has some wondering what the “threat to public safety” is. Attorney Darren Kavinoky and Chris Anderson, a...
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
TODAY.com
Students return to campus as Idaho murder suspect faces charges
With the spring semester about to kick off, students at the University of Idaho say the mood on campus has changed since the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is back in court this week facing four counts of first-degree murder. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY and legal analyst Camille Vasquez joins to weigh in on the case.Jan. 9, 2023.
waste360.com
Investigators Catch Idaho Murder Suspect with DNA Found in Trash
The man accused of killing four Idaho college students was actively trying to evade investigators by throwing out trash in neighbors' bins. The criminal justice student who was arrested was observed by FBI agents throwing out personal items that could potentially contain DNA in his parents' neighbors' garbage bins. The suspect would wait until late night or the early hours of the early hours of morning or late night to complete the task.
University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
newsnationnow.com
Idaho investigation details loom large ahead of trial
(NewsNation) — The goal for law enforcement in Moscow, Idaho at this point is a simple one: investigation perfection and experts tell NewsNation that police, prosecutors and the courts will need to bring their A-game to the case of four slain University of Idaho students. Kohberger — a 28-year-old...
Despite solid police work, questions linger regarding Moscow murders
After weeks of speculating and criticizing, the public got its first look into the Moscow Police Department’s investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students. Detectives built their case against Washington State University graduate student Bryan Kohberger, 28, using DNA evidence, cellphone data, video surveillance and an eye witness, according to the redacted probable cause affidavit released Thursday. “It sounds like at this point, excellent police work was...
'Internet sleuths' in Idaho murder case 'becoming a problem,' former FBI agent says
Case watchers believe Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have attended a vigil for the four victims following the Moscow massacre in November.
wchstv.com
Woman suspected in deaths of her 2 children, husband's ex-wife claims she has alibis
BOISE, Idaho (TND/KBOI) — The woman in Idaho awaiting trial for the murders of her two children claimed in court documents she has alibis. KBOI reports those records – in a case that made national headlines – were released on Jan. 5. Lori Vallow Daybell claimed she...
Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana
You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
koze.com
NYPD Recalls Bullets Manufactured By Lewiston’s Speer
NEW YORK, NY – A department-wide recall of 9 mm ammunition manufactured in the Lewis-Clark Valley has been issued by the New York Police Department. According to the New York Daily News, it was reportedly discovered that a very small, specific lot number of bullets made by Speer were failing to fire properly during training at the firing range. There were no reported injuries and none of the bullets were discharged in public.
Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office investigating three separate deaths in the area
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office is conducting three separate death investigations related to three deaths that happened on Saturday. The first death they are investigating is one where they identified an elderly woman who was found dead inside her home in the Big Creek area. The second death investigation is an unidentified person who was found...
