Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
Attala Happenings for Monday
4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire that was said to be near a structure on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene in less than an hour. 12:23 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to mile marker 164 on...
Miss. man allegedly kills 2 kids, 9 and 1, and holds another at gunpoint
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fatally shot two young children and held another at gunpoint. On Monday, Jan. 9, at approximately 2 a.m., deputies from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy who lives in the area reportedly went to the scene and found the suspect, Marquez Griffin, "holding a child at gunpoint."
Oxford women charged with stealing scratch off tickets
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Two women are accused of stealing scratch off tickets from their employer. Preshaye Hearn, 20, and Sincere Swims, 20, both of Oxford, face embezzlement charges, according to the Oxford Police Department. Police did not identify the business, but it’s located on Thacker Road. They both...
Two children dead, murder suspect arrested in Coahoma County shooting
JONESTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Coahoma County deputies arrested a Texas man in connection to a shooting Monday morning that left two children dead. Deputies responded to 325 Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown around 2 a.m. The suspect was allegedly holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. Deputies talked...
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
Calhoun City secures grant to upgrade sewer system
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun City is preparing to make upgrades to its sewer system. The project will replace nearly 50-year-old sewer lines in Ward 2. The city received a $500,000 community development grant to pay for the work. Work will begin later this month and should last for...
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different. Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year. Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police...
Coahoma County Death Investigation
A Coahoma county man is in custody this morning. 25 year-old Marquez Griffin has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Delta News anchor Makayla Marsalis has more details on this story.
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
‘Spiritual Genocide’: I Take Full Responsibility for Vandalizing the UM Confederate Statue
On May 30, 2020, I hopped in my car with a few cans of spray paint and a boxcutter and drove a little over two hours from my then-home in Leland to Oxford, Miss. Before I even arrived at the circle on campus where an enormous Confederate statue used to stand, fear overcame me. It was now or never.
Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests
HOWARD GENTRY, 64, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A. CODI HANCOCK,...
Special election for Mississippi House District 23 goes to a runoff
(WTVA) — Unofficial results show Tuesday's special election for state House District 23 will be decided in a runoff on the final day of the month. Ballots from Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties show Andy Stepp with 1,142 votes, or 48.49 percent, and Perry Van Bailey with 896 votes, or 38.05 percent.
Delta State featured in new 'This is SportsCenter' skit
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTVA) - ESPN is unveiling a new “This is SportsCenter” promotion featuring the Fighting Okra of Delta State University. In the promo, two SportsCenter anchors evaluate the job performance of the university’s unofficial mascot. Watch the skit in the video below or open this link.
