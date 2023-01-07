ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grenada, MS

Attala Happenings for Monday

4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle fire that was said to be near a structure on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared the scene in less than an hour. 12:23 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to mile marker 164 on...
truecrimedaily

Miss. man allegedly kills 2 kids, 9 and 1, and holds another at gunpoint

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fatally shot two young children and held another at gunpoint. On Monday, Jan. 9, at approximately 2 a.m., deputies from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child shot at the Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown. An off-duty deputy who lives in the area reportedly went to the scene and found the suspect, Marquez Griffin, "holding a child at gunpoint."
JONESTOWN, MS
wtva.com

Oxford women charged with stealing scratch off tickets

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Two women are accused of stealing scratch off tickets from their employer. Preshaye Hearn, 20, and Sincere Swims, 20, both of Oxford, face embezzlement charges, according to the Oxford Police Department. Police did not identify the business, but it’s located on Thacker Road. They both...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Calhoun City secures grant to upgrade sewer system

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun City is preparing to make upgrades to its sewer system. The project will replace nearly 50-year-old sewer lines in Ward 2. The city received a $500,000 community development grant to pay for the work. Work will begin later this month and should last for...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away.  Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different. Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year. Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

DUIs and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25. CODI D HERRINGTON, 20, of Pearl, Possession / Sale of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25, $239.25. And, then, less than four hours after bonding out, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Special election for Mississippi House District 23 goes to a runoff

(WTVA) — Unofficial results show Tuesday's special election for state House District 23 will be decided in a runoff on the final day of the month. Ballots from Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties show Andy Stepp with 1,142 votes, or 48.49 percent, and Perry Van Bailey with 896 votes, or 38.05 percent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Delta State featured in new 'This is SportsCenter' skit

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTVA) - ESPN is unveiling a new “This is SportsCenter” promotion featuring the Fighting Okra of Delta State University. In the promo, two SportsCenter anchors evaluate the job performance of the university’s unofficial mascot. Watch the skit in the video below or open this link.
CLEVELAND, MS

