Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Related
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells. If you had to guess,...
psd285.org
Marv Hagedorn-PHS Class of 1974
Potlatch Logger, Marv Hagedorn graduated in 1974. After graduation, Marv joined the Navy. He spent the next 20 years as a Cryptologist working in intelligence and special operations. Marv was a Navy Mustang with a multitude of accomplishments. He is responsible for pioneering the Navy’s Information Warfare Program. He also...
Experiencing Hard Times In Boise? You Can Legally Do This
2023 has already started off as a tough year for so many people. Rising housing costs. Political turmoil. Crazy weather thanks to global warming. It's hard out here for a pimp. Fortunately for you, when times get tough (and we mean real tough), you still have a nuclear option to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Motive not needed for conviction
Motive in Idaho killings unknown; how much does it matter?. (NewsNation) — Authorities have yet to outline the motive behind the brutal attack that killed four University of Idaho students after arresting 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger last month. Police have said the attacks were targeted and Danielle Slakoff —...
Idaho slayings suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to see ‘fruits of his actions’: Ex-agent
According to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger returned to the scene of the Idaho college killings, a chilling detail that could one law enforcement expert says isn't unheard of.
newsnationnow.com
With suspect in custody, Idaho students begin to relax
(NewsNation) — Students at the University of Idaho are finally feeling safe to walk campus knowing that Bryan Kohberger, suspected in the Nov. 13 killings, is in police custody. As Kohberger prepares to return to court this week, investigators are building their case against him using DNA and digital...
Boise Police, Not Mayor McLean, Seek To Restore Community Trust
In a welcomed sign of a return to normalcy, Boise Police announced that their famous Coffee with a Cop series allows Boisians to interact with their law enforcement officers. For years, Boise PD Officers would meet with folks at local coffee shops once a month. The popular series took a...
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Free food distribution Wednesday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — People in the Nampa area who need food can pick some up Wednesday. The Idaho Foodbank has scheduled a free food distribution event for Jan. 11 in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no income...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady
Last Thursday, Idaho's new Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that he was moving to dismiss charges against Sara Brady. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in 2020 in a Meridian park that was closed due to COVID-19. Labrador said the case was a “profound waste of precious taxpayer resources."
Take a Look at the 12 California Cities Sending the Most People to Boise
Have a grievance about something happening in Boise? There’s a certain group of neighbors that have become the scapegoat for most of those grievances. Over the last few years, social media has been filled with complaints about everything from traffic congestion to housing prices to how the City of Boise handled COVID-19 restrictions compared to its neighbors. Most of the time, those posting the complaints or giving their two cents in the comment section were quick to point the finger at people who recently relocated to Boise from California.
KTVB
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Research Says The Best Happy Hour in Idaho is in Boise
I'm no scientist or anything but is there anyone who doesn't like a happy hour? You know what I'm talking about - tasty drinks at a discount and shoot... sometimes you get lucky and find some tasty bites to go with it. Anything can happen at a happy hour: learning...
newsnationnow.com
Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago
(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day
With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
travellemming.com
29 Best Boise Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2023)
I’m a Boise local and I’ve experienced many of the best Boise restaurants. In this article, I’ll take you on a virtual culinary tour through the City of Trees’ most delicious and trendy restaurants. I’ve chosen a wide selection of the best places to eat in...
Comments / 0