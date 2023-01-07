ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells. If you had to guess,...
IDAHO STATE
psd285.org

Marv Hagedorn-PHS Class of 1974

Potlatch Logger, Marv Hagedorn graduated in 1974. After graduation, Marv joined the Navy. He spent the next 20 years as a Cryptologist working in intelligence and special operations. Marv was a Navy Mustang with a multitude of accomplishments. He is responsible for pioneering the Navy’s Information Warfare Program. He also...
MERIDIAN, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
KUNA, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Motive not needed for conviction

Motive in Idaho killings unknown; how much does it matter?. (NewsNation) — Authorities have yet to outline the motive behind the brutal attack that killed four University of Idaho students after arresting 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger last month. Police have said the attacks were targeted and Danielle Slakoff —...
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

With suspect in custody, Idaho students begin to relax

(NewsNation) — Students at the University of Idaho are finally feeling safe to walk campus knowing that Bryan Kohberger, suspected in the Nov. 13 killings, is in police custody. As Kohberger prepares to return to court this week, investigators are building their case against him using DNA and digital...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Attorney General Labrador moves to dismiss charges against Sara Brady

Last Thursday, Idaho's new Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that he was moving to dismiss charges against Sara Brady. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing in 2020 in a Meridian park that was closed due to COVID-19. Labrador said the case was a “profound waste of precious taxpayer resources."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Take a Look at the 12 California Cities Sending the Most People to Boise

Have a grievance about something happening in Boise? There’s a certain group of neighbors that have become the scapegoat for most of those grievances. Over the last few years, social media has been filled with complaints about everything from traffic congestion to housing prices to how the City of Boise handled COVID-19 restrictions compared to its neighbors. Most of the time, those posting the complaints or giving their two cents in the comment section were quick to point the finger at people who recently relocated to Boise from California.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Research Says The Best Happy Hour in Idaho is in Boise

I'm no scientist or anything but is there anyone who doesn't like a happy hour? You know what I'm talking about - tasty drinks at a discount and shoot... sometimes you get lucky and find some tasty bites to go with it. Anything can happen at a happy hour: learning...
BOISE, ID
newsnationnow.com

Woman claims Kohberger was ‘pushy’ on date years ago

(NewsNation) — A woman claiming to have gone on a date with alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger years ago says he “seemed really normal” until they went back to her dorm. In an interview with NewsNation on “CUOMO,” Hayley Willette says Kohberger became “kinda pushy” and kept...
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Inspiring Caldwell, Idaho Veteran Wins a HUGE Lottery Pay Day

With the Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 BILLION and climbing, you may have a gut feeling that you should buy a ticket. …or say yes to the office bookie who asks if you want to be in the office pool. (Because you know that if you say “no” it’s going to be the time that your office wins. You don’t want to be the only one that still has to show up for work on Wednesday.)
CALDWELL, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023

University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
BOISE, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
travellemming.com

29 Best Boise Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2023)

I’m a Boise local and I’ve experienced many of the best Boise restaurants. In this article, I’ll take you on a virtual culinary tour through the City of Trees’ most delicious and trendy restaurants. I’ve chosen a wide selection of the best places to eat in...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy