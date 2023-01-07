ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

Body cam footage shows viral traffic stop involving rapper in South Los Angeles

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxtPW_0k6Z4nNt00

Body cam footage was released on Friday of a traffic stop involving a rapper in South Los Angeles that has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy threatening to shoot the unarmed driver while he was sitting inside his car in Gardena on Dec. 31.

The man involved is a Los Angeles-based rapper named Feezy Lebron.

“If you take off in this car, I’m going to shoot you,” says the deputy in the video. “I’m going to make it super easy on you. You put this car in drive, you’re getting one right to the chest.”

The video has since gone viral, sparking public outrage and concern.

Lebron said he was using his cell phone while in his car at a parking lot on the 14900 block of Crenshaw Boulevard when two passing deputies approached him, asking him to exit his vehicle.

As the first deputy tries physically removing him from the driver’s seat, the second deputy says, “I’m just going to spray you. Get out or you’re getting sprayed,” while pointing a pepper spray can at the rapper.

Eventually, it escalates as the deputy points a handgun toward Lebron. As Lebron stays seated with both hands raised, he asks the deputy why he wanted to shoot him.

Full body cam video of the Dec. 31, 2022, incident released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

The rapper is told that if he doesn’t comply, he’ll be arrested and his car would be towed. He eventually steps out of the vehicle and is taken into custody.

“Unfortunately for you, you shouldn’t smoke so much weed in your car and then we wouldn’t have to search you,” the deputy says as Lebron is being handcuffed.

“I didn’t smoke no weed in my car, it’s not illegal,” Lebron replies.

“Do you have anger issues?” the deputy asks as the patrol car doors close on the rapper.

The L.A. Sheriff’s Department says by releasing the video, they hope to provide transparency on the incident.

The department released a statement on the incident saying, “One deputy displayed pepper spray, then drew his firearm and used unprofessional language, which later resulted in a complaint filed by that community member. The Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into the deputies’ actions and language.”

After the incident, Lebron was not arrested and was instead given a ticket for a missing license plate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 279

MrTope
3d ago

There's bad policing and there's good policing. Bad policing is what happened in the video. Good policing is releasing the bodycam footage to be transparent and to teach other officers.

Reply(2)
31
ricky r
4d ago

nothing new!! Los Angeles county sheriff's do that all the time for no reason hopefully the the officer resigns because maybe the next time the person he try it on will teach him a lesson he can't hold his gun all day. that's why there's so much hate for cops they have no respect!

Reply(13)
53
Deborah Grim
3d ago

The guy who killed the 4 Idaho College students was treated better than this young man who was just sitting in his car on the phone...I wonder why?

Reply(2)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice

Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police seek driver who suffered ‘serious injuries’ in fatal and fiery hit-and-run in South Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver who likely sustained major injuries in the fatal Monday morning crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. at Main Street and 111th Place when a speeding silver sedan struck the unidentified victims’ vehicle, which then […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Inglewood Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Year-Old Daughter

An Inglewood man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Jayveyon Burley, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. According to police, Burley went to Long Beach...
INGLEWOOD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Suspect arrested after man found dead near Long Beach road

A suspect was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man found dead near a Long Beach road in December. The suspect, Seth Gomes, 33, was located near the 3800 block of Long Beach where he was taken into custody, said Long Beach police. The victim was identified as Kevin Magana, 30, a Long […]
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Coroner IDs man shot and killed by officers in South LA

Officials Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.The man was identified as Oscar Leon Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue, near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.Officers said they encountered a man armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD.Sanchez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.No officers were injured during the shooting.The LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash

Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KTLA

Giant boulder crushes man’s car in Malibu

A driver remains shaken up after narrowly escaping a falling boulder that completely crushed his vehicle in Malibu on Tuesday. The incident happened along a hillside in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu  The vehicle’s owner, Mauricio Henao, feels very lucky to be alive. Henao was sitting in his driver’s seat just […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA.com

Man killed by deputies near Castaic was in ‘dating relationship’ with woman found stabbed to death

More details have been released regarding a day of violence in the Castaic Canyons area Sunday that resulted in two deaths and multiple intertwining investigations. Authorities now say that the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies was in a “dating relationship” with the woman who was found stabbed to death earlier in the morning.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Gun violence: LA-area shooting incidents this past week

A spate of gun violence, including several shooting incidents involving police, occurred throughout Los Angeles County this week, authorities reported. Man killed during unauthorized shooting of music video at downtown LA bridge. A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man narrowly escapes giant falling boulder in Malibu as car gets crushed

A driver remains shaken up after narrowly escaping a falling boulder that completely crushed his vehicle in Malibu on Tuesday. The incident happened along a hillside in the 20000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu  The vehicle’s owner, Mauricio Henao, feels very lucky to be alive. Henao was sitting in his driver’s seat just […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

KTLA

97K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy