Salina, KS

adastraradio.com

2022 Eight-Man Football All Star Selections Announced

Sports in Kansas has released the roster for the 2023 Kansas Eight Man Football All Star Game. The game will be held in Beloit, and will be played in June. Several players from the area have landed on both the East and West. Macksville’s Kyle Bright will be the Division I West Head Coach, and Shelby Hoppes of Canton-Galva is one of the Division II East Assistant Coaches. Below are the rosters:
BELOIT, KS
Hays Post

Now That’s Rural: Curtis and Lori Swenson, C&L Crafts

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. The design cut into the wood is beautiful, detailed, intricate – and handmade. It was not produced with a laser cutter or computer-aided design, but rather, entirely by hand by a remarkably skilled craftsman in rural Kansas. Curtis and Lori Swenson are...
MILTONVALE, KS
ksal.com

Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Salina sent two people to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was on Halstead Road at the intersection with K 140 Highway stopped at a stop sign. The truck pulled onto K 140 Highway into the path of a 2007 Mustang and was hit.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. man arrested for role in killing in Manhattan's Aggieville

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the Riley County Police Dept. activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Hooded man flees south after Salina Art Center door glass broken

Police are looking for the man who broke a glass door at the Salina Art Center early this morning. Officers responded to an alarm at the Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at 4:20 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a glass window on the west door had been shattered, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley Monday night killed two people and badly injured a third. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east in the westbound lanes of I 70. It struck an oncoming Hyundai Elantra head-on. The driver of the...
RILEY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 10

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dixson, Chloe Dorian; 26; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Flannery, Brandon...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
