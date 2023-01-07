Sports in Kansas has released the roster for the 2023 Kansas Eight Man Football All Star Game. The game will be held in Beloit, and will be played in June. Several players from the area have landed on both the East and West. Macksville’s Kyle Bright will be the Division I West Head Coach, and Shelby Hoppes of Canton-Galva is one of the Division II East Assistant Coaches. Below are the rosters:

