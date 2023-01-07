Effective: 2023-01-10 11:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; West Polk SNOW AFFECTING CENTRAL RED RIVER VALLEY INTO NORTHWEST AND WEST-CENTRAL MINNESOTA Snow across the central Red River Valley into northwest and west- central Minnesota has led to snow covered and slippery roads. Periods of heavy snowfall are possible leading to brief whiteout conditions and quickly accumulating snow. Snowfall totals up to 3 inches are expected, ending by 5 PM. Motorists should be aware of rapidly changing conditions, slow down to a safe speed, and plan extra time to reach their destination for today`s commute. Don`t use cruise control. Be especially careful around stop lights, school bus stops, and intersections. Check road conditions By Phone: call 511 Website for North Dakota: travel.dot.nd.gov Website for Minnesota: 511mn.org

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO