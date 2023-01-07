Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, East Polk, Hubbard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 11:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; West Polk SNOW AFFECTING CENTRAL RED RIVER VALLEY INTO NORTHWEST AND WEST-CENTRAL MINNESOTA Snow across the central Red River Valley into northwest and west- central Minnesota has led to snow covered and slippery roads. Periods of heavy snowfall are possible leading to brief whiteout conditions and quickly accumulating snow. Snowfall totals up to 3 inches are expected, ending by 5 PM. Motorists should be aware of rapidly changing conditions, slow down to a safe speed, and plan extra time to reach their destination for today`s commute. Don`t use cruise control. Be especially careful around stop lights, school bus stops, and intersections. Check road conditions By Phone: call 511 Website for North Dakota: travel.dot.nd.gov Website for Minnesota: 511mn.org
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 06:53:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Day, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, the fog may produce slick spots on area roads.
