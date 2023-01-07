ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

buttesports.com

Knights humble Bulldogs

The Bulldogs came back down to earth tonight after a stellar past weekend at home winning two conference games in a row. Cameron Gurnsey was held scoreless, and the scoreboard showed it at the end of the game. The Bulldogs came out a little flat footed to begin the contest,...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Lady Dogs fall to Missoula Hellgate

Butte High Lady Bulldogs 32 Hellgate Lady Knights 60. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Missoula to play Hellgate tonight and had 3 solid periods of play, but the 3rd quarter is where it got away from them. Payton Clary was hot from 3-point land as she cashed all three of...
MISSOULA, MT
buttesports.com

Butte High flattens Sentinel in boys’ dual meet

MISSOULA – Sixth-ranked Butte High flexed some more wrestling muscle Tuesday night with a decisive 47-21 over Missoula Sentinel in a Western AA Conference dual meet held in Spartan Gym. The Bulldogs rolled up five pins and a technical fall to highlight their win. The wins by fall were...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Maroons to unveil 2022 Basketball State Championship Banner

The Butte Central Athletic Department has scheduled a ceremony on January 12, 2023, to unveil the 2022 State Championship Banner. The event will be held at 7:00pm prior to the tip-off of the Butte Central vs. Anaconda boys’ basketball game at the Maroon Activity Center. The contest will be...
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

No. 13 Orediggers Runaway from Argos 95-82

BUTTE, Mont. – The No. 13 Montana Tech men’s basketball team ran away from the University of Providence in the second half to win their 22nd straight game on Kelvin Sampson Court. The Orediggers downed Argos 95-82. Asa Williams hit a three-pointer with 2:45 to go in the first half to tie the game. Michael Ure tipped in the go-ahead two to take the lead on the next possession 42-40. The Orediggers finished the half with a 47-43 lead.
BUTTE, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims

96.7 KISS FM

New Burger Joint Opening Soon In This Favorite Montana Town

What two things can you put together to create a dose of perfection? I know, Burgers and Montana. Montanans have an unconditional love for their state, but they also have an unconditional love for good food. Whether it is the cafe you grew up going to or a new spot with really great specials, Montanans love a good meal.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

With ‘Fire and Ice’ Theme Honoring First Responders, Whitefish Winter Carnival Nears Kickoff

The early January start of the 64th Whitefish Winter Carnival is drawing near and this year the multi-week celebration will take place under a “Fire and Ice” theme that pays tribute to first responders, including firefighters and search and rescue personnel, who provide help and critical aid during the seasonal weather extremes characteristic of life in northwest Montana.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls City Council Delays Decision on Meadow Lake Development

After nearly two hours of public comment overwhelmingly opposed toa proposed development near Meadow Lake Golf Course, the Columbia Falls City Council on Jan. 3 voted to delay action on the major subdivision until Jan. 17. The 47-acre development, a 103-lot subdivision called Tamarack Meadows, was proposed by Schellinger Construction...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

montanarightnow.com

96.7 KISS FM

After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing

It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
HELENA, MT
HELENA, MT

