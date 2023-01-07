Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Knights humble Bulldogs
The Bulldogs came back down to earth tonight after a stellar past weekend at home winning two conference games in a row. Cameron Gurnsey was held scoreless, and the scoreboard showed it at the end of the game. The Bulldogs came out a little flat footed to begin the contest,...
buttesports.com
Lady Dogs fall to Missoula Hellgate
Butte High Lady Bulldogs 32 Hellgate Lady Knights 60. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Missoula to play Hellgate tonight and had 3 solid periods of play, but the 3rd quarter is where it got away from them. Payton Clary was hot from 3-point land as she cashed all three of...
buttesports.com
Butte High flattens Sentinel in boys’ dual meet
MISSOULA – Sixth-ranked Butte High flexed some more wrestling muscle Tuesday night with a decisive 47-21 over Missoula Sentinel in a Western AA Conference dual meet held in Spartan Gym. The Bulldogs rolled up five pins and a technical fall to highlight their win. The wins by fall were...
buttesports.com
Maroons to unveil 2022 Basketball State Championship Banner
The Butte Central Athletic Department has scheduled a ceremony on January 12, 2023, to unveil the 2022 State Championship Banner. The event will be held at 7:00pm prior to the tip-off of the Butte Central vs. Anaconda boys’ basketball game at the Maroon Activity Center. The contest will be...
buttesports.com
No. 13 Orediggers Runaway from Argos 95-82
BUTTE, Mont. – The No. 13 Montana Tech men’s basketball team ran away from the University of Providence in the second half to win their 22nd straight game on Kelvin Sampson Court. The Orediggers downed Argos 95-82. Asa Williams hit a three-pointer with 2:45 to go in the first half to tie the game. Michael Ure tipped in the go-ahead two to take the lead on the next possession 42-40. The Orediggers finished the half with a 47-43 lead.
406mtsports.com
Curt’s Replays: The capital city area's greatest girl basketball players, part I
The IR celebrates the first 50 years of local-area sanctioned girls basketball with this six-part series profiling our greatest female cagers. Although Title IX was instituted in 1972, Helena High and brand new Capital did not tip off their inaugural MHSA season until September 1973. We’ll be profiling gals from...
Montana Storm Alert: 40 MPH Wind and 12″ Mountain Snow Possible
Get ready for a slow commute and fresh round of shoveling, especially in southern Gallatin and Madison Counties. Driving with poor conditions might be a significant issue during commute times. Lots of mountain snow and very gusty winds are possible in the higher elevations with this storm. Gallatin and Madison...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
NBCMontana
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed...
New Burger Joint Opening Soon In This Favorite Montana Town
What two things can you put together to create a dose of perfection? I know, Burgers and Montana. Montanans have an unconditional love for their state, but they also have an unconditional love for good food. Whether it is the cafe you grew up going to or a new spot with really great specials, Montanans love a good meal.
Flathead Beacon
With ‘Fire and Ice’ Theme Honoring First Responders, Whitefish Winter Carnival Nears Kickoff
The early January start of the 64th Whitefish Winter Carnival is drawing near and this year the multi-week celebration will take place under a “Fire and Ice” theme that pays tribute to first responders, including firefighters and search and rescue personnel, who provide help and critical aid during the seasonal weather extremes characteristic of life in northwest Montana.
Flathead Beacon
Columbia Falls City Council Delays Decision on Meadow Lake Development
After nearly two hours of public comment overwhelmingly opposed toa proposed development near Meadow Lake Golf Course, the Columbia Falls City Council on Jan. 3 voted to delay action on the major subdivision until Jan. 17. The 47-acre development, a 103-lot subdivision called Tamarack Meadows, was proposed by Schellinger Construction...
Kalispell State Senator Serves Up Property Tax Reduction Bills
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State Senator Keith Regier of Kalispell spoke to KGVO News on Monday evening about three property tax reduction bills he has introduced in the Montana Legislature. The first is Senate Bill 145, which Regier said deals with the lodging tax, returning some of those dollars...
Grace & Co., Montana reach $18.5M settlement for some environmental clean-up costs
Though the story of W.R. Grace & Company’s toxic pollution of Libby has been known in Montana for decades, the long parade of lawsuits and death due to asbestos is still ongoing. But on Tuesday, the State of Montana announced a settlement with the bankrupt company and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for $18.5 […] The post Grace & Co., Montana reach $18.5M settlement for some environmental clean-up costs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Libby asbestos case settles for $18.5 million
W.R. Grace & Co. has agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle its remaining Libby Asbestos Superfund Site claims with the state of Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced the settlement on Tuesday. It stems from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's natural resource damage claims in W.R. Grace's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The company-owned vermiculite mines and mills near Libby left hundreds of residents sickened or dead from asbestos-related health damage.
Columbia Falls housing development again in front of planning board
Developer James Barnett has reduced the number proposed housing units for the project to 343, down from 455 units in his original application.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing
It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
police1.com
Montana Law Enforcement Academy Bureau Chief
The *_Montana Law Enforcement Academy *__Bureau Chief__ _(Program Manager) is one of six managers within the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) that reports directly to the Division Administrator. The primary function of this position is the management and supervision of the law enforcement academy. The Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA)...
