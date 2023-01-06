ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County Takes Down Lady Tigers 70-46

The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team saw an early lead disintegrate on the road Monday night at Daviess County on the way to the Lady Tigers’ fourth loss in a row. The Lady Tigers did most of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters but were undone by eight-point outputs in the middle frames.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Crittenden County 63 Caldwell County 44

Crittenden County earned a trip to the 2nd Region All A Classic semifinals by defeating Caldwell County 63-44 Tuesday night in Princeton. The Rockets next face University Heights Academy in Friday’s semis. Your Sports Edge was there Tuesday and has photos of the Rockets and the Tigers. Rockets and...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville

Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcats Get Rolling Late in Win Over Kenwood

Trigg County shook off a slow start Monday to defeat Kenwood, Tenn. 51-31 at Wildcat Gym in the first-ever basketball matchup between the schools. The Lady Wildcats made just 2-of-14 shots in the first quarter and 7-of-29 for the first half. Trigg took the lead for good on an Olivia Noffsinger 3-pointer and bucket by Kara Hyde to go up 12-10 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.
CADIZ, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Colonels’ Rally Turned Away in OT Loss to Tilghman

Despite a 23-point, 17-rebound performance on Monday from Christian County’s NeVaeh Day, the Lady Colonels saw a fourth-quarter rally end in a 72-67 overtime loss to visiting Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Colonels were looking for a third win in a row, but a rough night at the free-throw line...
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

UHA ‘Blazes’ Path to Girls 2nd Region All A Semifinals

The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed to the semifinals of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Lady Blazers scored the first 13 points of the game against Fort Campbell Monday night and were never seriously threatened as they rolled to an 89-23 win over the Lady Falcons in Blazer Gym.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame

A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 9, 2023

Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
whvoradio.com

Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Colonel Swimmers Finish Ninth in Bowling Green Pool

The Christian County Colonel swim team finished in ninth place Saturday at the Best of the West Meet hosted by Bowling Green High School. The Colonels scored 45 points to finish five points ahead of tenth place Barren County. COLONEL RESULTS. Mitchell Havens – 7th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.75);...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hopkinsville High Recognizes Football Tigers at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)

The 2022 Hopkinsville Tiger football team was recognized at its annual postseason awards banquet Sunday. Coaches Awards – Devin Coleman, Aiden King, Iriel Leak, JyQuaveious Catlett, Alden Marshall. Mekhilen Jeffers, Jamaure Ennels, Jarvis Gatlin, and Latravean Sharber. Most Outstanding Freshman – Foster Jackson. Most Outstanding JV Player –...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure

Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native has been named part of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court. Mallory Hudson, 21, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

