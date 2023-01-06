Read full article on original website
Daviess County Takes Down Lady Tigers 70-46
The Hopkinsville girls’ basketball team saw an early lead disintegrate on the road Monday night at Daviess County on the way to the Lady Tigers’ fourth loss in a row. The Lady Tigers did most of their scoring in the first and fourth quarters but were undone by eight-point outputs in the middle frames.
PHOTOS – Crittenden County 63 Caldwell County 44
Crittenden County earned a trip to the 2nd Region All A Classic semifinals by defeating Caldwell County 63-44 Tuesday night in Princeton. The Rockets next face University Heights Academy in Friday’s semis. Your Sports Edge was there Tuesday and has photos of the Rockets and the Tigers. Rockets and...
BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville
Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Lady Wildcats Get Rolling Late in Win Over Kenwood
Trigg County shook off a slow start Monday to defeat Kenwood, Tenn. 51-31 at Wildcat Gym in the first-ever basketball matchup between the schools. The Lady Wildcats made just 2-of-14 shots in the first quarter and 7-of-29 for the first half. Trigg took the lead for good on an Olivia Noffsinger 3-pointer and bucket by Kara Hyde to go up 12-10 with 2:58 left in the second quarter.
2nd Region Boys All A Preview – Lyon-UHA Contest Highlights Opening Night of Regional
The Lyon County Lyons will be looking for their third straight 2nd Region All A championship as the tournament gets underway at four sites Tuesday evening. And, for the second time in that three-year span, their toughest matchup could come in the opening round of the tournament. The Lyons are...
Lady Colonels’ Rally Turned Away in OT Loss to Tilghman
Despite a 23-point, 17-rebound performance on Monday from Christian County’s NeVaeh Day, the Lady Colonels saw a fourth-quarter rally end in a 72-67 overtime loss to visiting Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Colonels were looking for a third win in a row, but a rough night at the free-throw line...
Trial underway in Hopkins Co. murder
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A trial has begun in Hopkins County in a 2020 murder case. Dennis Stone Jr. is accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Nicole Merrell of Madisonville. [Previous: Bond now $1 million for man accused of killing woman and shooting toddler]. Police say he also...
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
UHA ‘Blazes’ Path to Girls 2nd Region All A Semifinals
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers are headed to the semifinals of the 2nd Region All A Classic. The Lady Blazers scored the first 13 points of the game against Fort Campbell Monday night and were never seriously threatened as they rolled to an 89-23 win over the Lady Falcons in Blazer Gym.
Christian County Farm Couple Inducted Into KCA Hall Of Fame
A Christian County couple joined the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association Hall of Fame Friday night during the annual meeting in Lexington. Lanny and Sheryl Boyd from Crofton were inducted into the KCA Hall of Fame during the Friday night awards banquet at the Lexington Convention Center. Lanny says it was quite an honor to be selected.
Obituaries Jan. 9, 2023
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
Jenkins and Wynne kicks off celebration of 70th year serving families in Clarksville
In 2023, Jenkins and Wynne is celebrating 70 years of service to Clarksville’s families. For the entire year, the Ford, Lincoln and Honda automotive dealership will be sharing the birthday festivities with our employees and the community. Here’s a look back at how the business started and all the...
Child Flown To Hospital After Equipment Landed On The Child
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Colonel Swimmers Finish Ninth in Bowling Green Pool
The Christian County Colonel swim team finished in ninth place Saturday at the Best of the West Meet hosted by Bowling Green High School. The Colonels scored 45 points to finish five points ahead of tenth place Barren County. COLONEL RESULTS. Mitchell Havens – 7th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.75);...
Hopkinsville High Recognizes Football Tigers at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)
The 2022 Hopkinsville Tiger football team was recognized at its annual postseason awards banquet Sunday. Coaches Awards – Devin Coleman, Aiden King, Iriel Leak, JyQuaveious Catlett, Alden Marshall. Mekhilen Jeffers, Jamaure Ennels, Jarvis Gatlin, and Latravean Sharber. Most Outstanding Freshman – Foster Jackson. Most Outstanding JV Player –...
Hopkinsville’s MLK march on Monday will conclude with a program at Hopkinsville Community College
Hopkinsville’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will commence at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, with a march from Freedom Elementary School to the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium. Community members are invited to join the march, which will be roughly three-fourths of a mile long. Or they may...
Students, driver injured in Christian County school bus crash
Eight students and a school bus driver were injured in a crash just before 7 a.m. Monday.
Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure
Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
Bowling Green native named part of 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green native has been named part of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court. Mallory Hudson, 21, is a junior at the University of Kentucky majoring in Communications and minoring in Political Science. She has served as an ambassador for Jovani Fashions and is the reigning Miss Bowling Green, as well as the founder of Inclusive Stages, which provides theatrical experiences for individuals with special needs.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville
Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.
