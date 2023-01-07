ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs

By Kasia Gregorczyk
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Anf6T_0k6Z3YqP00

LAKESIDE, Calif. — The price of eggs seems to be soaring and now, they’re hard to find even if you are willing to pay. The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.

Hilliker’s Ranch Fresh Eggs explains the issue started on the East Coast, but “it just kept moving to the West and all of a sudden it’s to the Midwest and now it’s on the West Coast. It’s killed over 57 million birds,” Frank Hilliker said.

People were showing up to the ranch up until the last minute of business Friday, happy to finally find eggs in stock.

Santee residents Chris Lefaiver and Tracy Gulino said their local grocery stores were empty and when they could find eggs, they were at a high cost.

“We paid over seven dollars for a 12 pack at Vons and I said I’m not doing that again,” Gulino said.

Drive-thru Shake Shack location to replace former Souplantation

The ranch they say has about 30,000 hens, laying more than 25,000 eggs a day.

“If avian influenza were to come on to this farm, we would have to euthanize every bird. One bird gets it, we have to euthanize them all and that is the last thing we want to happen,” Hilliker said.

Hilliker says the ranch sets aside a lot of eggs to sell directly to the community and they try to keep prices fair and consistent, even when it gets tough. The other side of the business involves wholesale.

“The egg market is all controlled by supply and demand. The government sends out a price every week and we follow it,” Hilliker said.

It’s a large factor for why we are seeing prices soar.

“A couple weeks ago the wholesale market with record high and now it’s starting to go down, so eventually once the supply chain kind of catches up, we’re going to start seeing more inexpensive eggs in the store,” Hilliker said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voiceof San Diego

Yes, Homelessness Is a Housing Problem

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will likely say during his State of the City Speech Wednesday night that homelessness is a housing problem. He has said it before and saying it again in the middle of his speech will provide a segue to talk about all the projects, some of which are many years away, that will generate more housing in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Avian influenza empties egg shelves nationwide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Egg shelves across the county have been intermittently barren due to an ongoing outbreak of avian influenza which has impacted a large portion of the poultry industry. The increased demand for eggs over the holidays also strained the decreased supply. Farmer Frank Hilliker of Hillikers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

POPEYES COMING TO SANTEE THIS SUMMER

January 10, 2023 (Santee) – Here’s good news for those who’ve been traveling to Tierrasanta or beyond to get their Popeyes fix. The Louisiana chicken chain will open an outlet here this summer. Last month, the City Council approved the project for a nearly half-acre parcel at...
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa boy hospitalized due to baby formula shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A majority of San Diego markets have baby formula in stock, but only one will work for Mindy Rubio’s son. “It’s called Enfagrow: toddler formula, natural milk flavor,” Mindy Rubio said. Four-year-old Grayson Rubio has an avoidant restrictive eating disorder that prevents...
LA MESA, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Stoned California Seniors Headed to ER's By the Thousands: UCSD Study

Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy