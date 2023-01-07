Read full article on original website
Bay City girls roundup: Gritty effort brings an end to rugged losing streak
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the girls high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 10, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: JOHN GLENN 39, BIRCH RUN 33.
Undefeated Standish-Sterling finds a way to win again at Bay City Western
AUBURN, MI – Learning how to win can be the tough part. But Standish-Sterling is a quick study. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bay City boys roundup: School-record 22 3-pointers make for an electric night
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the boys high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 10, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: TAWAS 86, OSCODA 31.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
Beecher at Hamady for girls varsity basketball
Beecher’s Amiyah Brown (3) takes a shot at the net during a girls high school basketball game between the Beecher Buccaneers and the Hamady Hawks at Hamady High School in Flint on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. (Zachary Clingenpeel | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 17. Hamady hosts Beecher for girls...
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
FeedMe Michigan + Cherry Street Eats offers unique meal prep service in Genesee County
FLUSHING, MI - Tired of cooking all the time?. FeedMe Michigan + Cherry Street Eats is a premium meal prep service featuring ready to eat meals that also offers gluten free and vegan options. For those who are tired of cooking, or simply do not have the time, FeedMe Michigan...
Saginaw daughter hopes to donate medical equipment after ALS takes pillar of family
Saginaw daughter hopes to donate medical equipment after ALS takes pillar of family. An image of a framed photograph of Benita Smith on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 in Saginaw. Smith passed away of ALS on Jan. 2, 2023 and the family is looking to donate an electric Hoyer patient lift. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo.
New Owners – Flint Twp Couple Purchase TRV FIT Flint
If 2023 is your year to get in shape, TRV Fit Flint is here to help. The popular workout facility on Miller Road was recently purchased by Tom and Samantha Yeager of Flint Township. If the names sound familiar, the husband and wife team are both originally from Flushing. The...
Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Kooters In The Field – New Bar Opening In Corunna
A new bar/restaurant with a very unique name is opening in Corunna, Michigan. If you love eating, drinking, and dancing, Kooters In The Field on M-21 will most likely be your new favorite spot. Yes, I said Kooters In The Field. Talk about a catchy name. Kirk Norman is the...
Saginaw County Dive Team recovering body from Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Emergency personnel are working to remove a body found floating in the Saginaw River. About 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, police were notified by civilians that they had seen a body floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
Michigan author promises new info on Edmund Fitzgerald wreck in latest book
BAY CITY, MI — Michigan author and Great Lakes historian Ric Mixter is speaking in Bay City this month on his latest book, “Tattletale Sounds: The Edmund Fitzgerald Investigations,” which promises new information on the wreck nearly half a century later. Mixter will give a talk from...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
Ex-fire chief sues Flint: I was fired for refusing to lie
Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Flint and its mayor, alleging he was wrongfully fired for refusing to lie and cover up the details about how two children died in a house fire last year. At issue are the actions of two firefighters who initially swept the house during a May fire and declared an all clear — meaning they found no one inside. But six minutes...
Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
Realty Signs Are Now Posted on This Former Bar in Grand Blanc
A great opportunity in a great location is now available in Grand Blanc. Back on October 21st, 2022, Sweetwater Bar in Grand Blanc permanently closed its doors to the public. It was a very abrupt closing as well and most people did not see it coming. A few short months...
Suspicious vacant hotel fires in Saginaw County have law enforcement concerned
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two fires at vacant hotels not far from each other have law enforcement agencies concerned someone might try it again. One was in Buena Vista Township, the other in Bridgeport. Both fires appear to be intentionally set. There were no injuries, but investigators are...
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
