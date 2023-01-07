ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Acorns Beat Owls by 103

107-4. The Oakville boys basketball team won in about the most dominating way possible Tuesday with a triple-digit victory, blasting Mary M. Knight 107-4 in a 1B Coastal League matchup in Elma. The Acorns put up 34 points in both the first and third quarter, going into the fourth up...
OAKVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Mossyrock Dominates Clash of Vikings

Willapa Valley: Fluke 2, Matlock 3, Huber 6, Patrick 6, Emery 3, Quezada 5. Mossyrock: M. Torrey 2, P. Torrey 27, C. Marshall 24, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 1, Brooks 4, Barrows 4. The Mossyrock girls basketball team staked its claim atop the 1B Columbia Valley League and defended...
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Blow Out Loggers

Onalaska: R. McGraw 6, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 2, Rushton 12, Zandell 2, Pannkuk 5. Napavine: Grose 29, Denault 16, Kelly 3, Stanley 2, Prather 17, Demarest 1, Nelson 6, Bullock 16, Landram 4, Harris 4. Four Napavine boys basketball players scored in double figures, and the Tigers...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Warriors Come Up Just Short of Highclimbers

Rochester: Delany Winter 13, Stull 7, Hoover 7, Haury 5, Andree-Cordell 4. The Rochester girls basketball team led at half but couldn’t quite hold on Tuesday, falling to Shelton 37-36 in a 2A EvCo game. The Warriors were up 19-16 after two quarters of play, but Shelton slowed things...
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Cardinals Can’t Keep Up With Mules in Home Loss

Wahkiakum: Garrett 3, Johnson 3, Curl 9, Wilson 3, Avalon 43, Niemela 3, Carlson 19, Sause 7. Winlock: Scofield 4, Cline 14, Svenson 12, Sickles 18, Patching 3, Allman 6. Despite some nice offensive production, the Winlock boys basketball team had a hard time stopping anything Wahkiakum wanted to do in a 90-55 loss Tuesday night at home.
WINLOCK, WA
KING 5

2 western Washington teen athletes die by suicide days apart

PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources. A wooden cross marks the spot where 17-year-old Reese Widman died. His parents say...
PUYALLUP, WA
beachconnection.net

Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023

(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
WESTPORT, WA
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County

Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position

Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

10 Hot Tickets: January-February 2023

Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea: Andy Mann, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Olympia. Thompson Square, Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, Federal Way. Jan. 29. Harlem Globetrotters, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. Feb. 2. Legally Blonde: The Musical, The...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy