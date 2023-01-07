Read full article on original website
Acorns Beat Owls by 103
107-4. The Oakville boys basketball team won in about the most dominating way possible Tuesday with a triple-digit victory, blasting Mary M. Knight 107-4 in a 1B Coastal League matchup in Elma. The Acorns put up 34 points in both the first and third quarter, going into the fourth up...
Mossyrock Dominates Clash of Vikings
Willapa Valley: Fluke 2, Matlock 3, Huber 6, Patrick 6, Emery 3, Quezada 5. Mossyrock: M. Torrey 2, P. Torrey 27, C. Marshall 24, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 1, Brooks 4, Barrows 4. The Mossyrock girls basketball team staked its claim atop the 1B Columbia Valley League and defended...
Tigers Blow Out Loggers
Onalaska: R. McGraw 6, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 2, Rushton 12, Zandell 2, Pannkuk 5. Napavine: Grose 29, Denault 16, Kelly 3, Stanley 2, Prather 17, Demarest 1, Nelson 6, Bullock 16, Landram 4, Harris 4. Four Napavine boys basketball players scored in double figures, and the Tigers...
Dalan’s Big Night on Offense, Defense Powers W.F. West Past Tumwater
TUMWATER — The showdown between the top two teams in the 2A EvCo’s girls ranks — and two top-10 teams in the state — certainly qualifies as a big-time game. And as the saying goes, that’s when you need your big-time players to show up.
Warriors Come Up Just Short of Highclimbers
Rochester: Delany Winter 13, Stull 7, Hoover 7, Haury 5, Andree-Cordell 4. The Rochester girls basketball team led at half but couldn’t quite hold on Tuesday, falling to Shelton 37-36 in a 2A EvCo game. The Warriors were up 19-16 after two quarters of play, but Shelton slowed things...
Cardinals Can’t Keep Up With Mules in Home Loss
Wahkiakum: Garrett 3, Johnson 3, Curl 9, Wilson 3, Avalon 43, Niemela 3, Carlson 19, Sause 7. Winlock: Scofield 4, Cline 14, Svenson 12, Sickles 18, Patching 3, Allman 6. Despite some nice offensive production, the Winlock boys basketball team had a hard time stopping anything Wahkiakum wanted to do in a 90-55 loss Tuesday night at home.
Julie McDonald Commentary: NW Sports Hub Doing Its Part to Stimulate Local Economy
We may be 80 miles to the south, but Lewis County is part of Greater Seattle, which I learned over the weekend while attending our granddaughter Brooke’s basketball games at the NW Sports Hub in Centralia’s Historic Borst Park. Dozens of girls’ and boys’ basketball teams from Western...
2 western Washington teen athletes die by suicide days apart
PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources. A wooden cross marks the spot where 17-year-old Reese Widman died. His parents say...
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
Emerging Young Lewis County Artists Featured in Downtown Centralia Art Gallery
Weekend visitors to downtown Centralia were treated to an art gala Friday night at the Rectangle Gallery & Creative Space. Gallery owner Jan Nontell explained the gala featured emerging artists between the ages of 13 and 18 to help introduce them to the professional art world. In total, nine young artists displayed their work.
SW Washington Food Hub Cooperative Offers Multi-Farm Produce Box Program
Eating healthfully and locally may be one of the best, most achievable New Year’s resolutions to check the waistline, support local farms, fight against climate change, and be a part of our region’s culinary community. All this got easier thanks to a group of local growers collaborating to...
Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County
Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position
Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
Woman likely killed while moving cars in her South Hill driveway
SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said a woman was likely killed while she was moving cars in the driveway outside of her home in South Hill Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the home in the 7800 block of 165th St Ct E around 6 a.m....
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
10 Hot Tickets: January-February 2023
Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea: Andy Mann, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Olympia. Thompson Square, Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, Federal Way. Jan. 29. Harlem Globetrotters, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. Feb. 2. Legally Blonde: The Musical, The...
Two girls, ages 11 and 13, robbed of sandwiches at gunpoint in Spanaway
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, two girls were the victims of an armed robbery in Spanaway on Saturday. At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 20200 block of Hidden Village Drive East in Spanaway. Two girls, ages 11...
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Defends Involvement in Pursuit; Bail Set for Defendant
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders has responded to criticism about his pursuit of a 34-year-old driver who is accused of eluding police in a stolen vehicle and crashing in west Olympia on Jan. 5. In video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Sanders said he intends to continue patrolling Thurston County...
