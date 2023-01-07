ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathlamet, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Mossyrock Dominates Clash of Vikings

Willapa Valley: Fluke 2, Matlock 3, Huber 6, Patrick 6, Emery 3, Quezada 5. Mossyrock: M. Torrey 2, P. Torrey 27, C. Marshall 24, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 1, Brooks 4, Barrows 4. The Mossyrock girls basketball team staked its claim atop the 1B Columbia Valley League and defended...
MOSSYROCK, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Blow Out Loggers

Onalaska: R. McGraw 6, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 2, Rushton 12, Zandell 2, Pannkuk 5. Napavine: Grose 29, Denault 16, Kelly 3, Stanley 2, Prather 17, Demarest 1, Nelson 6, Bullock 16, Landram 4, Harris 4. Four Napavine boys basketball players scored in double figures, and the Tigers...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Cardinals Can’t Keep Up With Mules in Home Loss

Wahkiakum: Garrett 3, Johnson 3, Curl 9, Wilson 3, Avalon 43, Niemela 3, Carlson 19, Sause 7. Winlock: Scofield 4, Cline 14, Svenson 12, Sickles 18, Patching 3, Allman 6. Despite some nice offensive production, the Winlock boys basketball team had a hard time stopping anything Wahkiakum wanted to do in a 90-55 loss Tuesday night at home.
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Acorns Beat Owls by 103

107-4. The Oakville boys basketball team won in about the most dominating way possible Tuesday with a triple-digit victory, blasting Mary M. Knight 107-4 in a 1B Coastal League matchup in Elma. The Acorns put up 34 points in both the first and third quarter, going into the fourth up...
OAKVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Warriors Come Up Just Short of Highclimbers

Rochester: Delany Winter 13, Stull 7, Hoover 7, Haury 5, Andree-Cordell 4. The Rochester girls basketball team led at half but couldn’t quite hold on Tuesday, falling to Shelton 37-36 in a 2A EvCo game. The Warriors were up 19-16 after two quarters of play, but Shelton slowed things...
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Tenino Mayor Seeks New Thurston County Commissioner Position

Thurston County has around 300,000 people. Its neighbor to the south, Lewis County, has around 80,000. Currently, both have three-person boards of county commissioners, where each elected represents one third of the county’s population. In a move that would have been eventually required due to growth, Thurston County in November proposed a new map, redistricting itself into five chunks and adding two new seats to the board — one representing all of southwest county, the other in the Olympia area. Voters approved it by a 10.38% margin. This year, they will decide who fills the two new seats.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Two Injured, Including 15-Year-Old, in Rollover Crash in Grays Harbor County

Two Aberdeen residents were injured Saturday afternoon when their vehicle rolled over in a crash near Montesano, according to the Washington State Patrol. The two injured residents, ages 15 and 33, were taken to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. About 4 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle containing four Aberdeen...
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis-Based Company Pacific Mobile Structures Acquires Texas-Based Sustainable Modular Management

Chehalis-based Pacific Mobile Structures has acquired Sustainable Modular Management, a fellow family-owned modular building company based in Frisco, Texas. The announcement came Dec. 30 after Pacific Mobile President and CEO Garth Haakenson and Nick Mackie, president and CEO of Sustainable Modular Management, began discussing the benefits of a combined effort in the very active modular construction markets last year, according to a news release from Pacific Mobile Structures.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Two Deaths Linked to Influenza Reported in Lewis County

Two Lewis County residents — both over the age of 65 and with underlying health conditions — are the first deaths linked to influenza this season in the county, according to a news release from Lewis County Public Health & Social Services. Both individuals died the week of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: DUI Arrest Comes After Vehicle Drives Up Sidewalk; Assault; Burglary; Theft

• Officers are investigating a sexual assault allegation reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. • Jennifer L. Barber, 46, of Mossyrock, was arrested at the intersection of Yew and Elm streets just after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence after she was reportedly found “passed out in a vehicle she had driven up on the sidewalk.”
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Letter Writer Might Be Happier Farther North

Regarding Katherine Ford’s letter to the editor “It Is Past Time ...” from Jan. 5, she expresses so much angst and bitterness toward the Lewis County commissioners’ decisions, county politics and respective voters that I suggest she move to any one of the Washington counties that surround Puget Sound.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Grateful for Service of Local School Board Directors

The Centralia School District joins other Washington school districts in saluting our local school board directors during Washington’s annual School Board Appreciation Month in January. This month is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the school board’s work on behalf of our students and our community. Being a...
CENTRALIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy