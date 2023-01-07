Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone DeliveriesBryan Dijkhuizen
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA trade rumors: A home run Patrick Beverley trade for Lakers, Wolves
With the trade deadline a month away the NBA rumors have started to heat up. One of the most prominent teams in the rumor mill is the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with the team’s hot play as of late that has sparked new hope in the franchise. Patrick Beverley...
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Chicago Bears: 3 spicy trades with Raiders for number one pick
Now that the regular season is over with, the Chicago Bears have much to look forward to this offseason. In what ended up being a pipe dream come true in Week 18, the Bears ended up with the no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The question now...
Heat, Jimmy Butler set NBA free-throw record on 'normal Tuesday,' coach says
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by one point and set free multiple throw records by making all 40 of their attempts on what coach Erik Spoelstra called a "normal Tuesday" in Miami.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
NHL best bets today (Goaltending duel set to go down in Toronto)
We needed a Stars shootout win to do it, but we pulled off the 3-0 sweep in the NHL last night! That brings my NHL record to 7-2 this week, so let’s hope that momentum continues tonight. There’s only four games to wager on tonight, so our options are...
Top WR Recruit Ryan Wingo Returning to College Station
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
List of golf holes-in-one in Arizona 2023
This is a list of golf holes-in-one reported to The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com. Items can be called in to the Aces & Events phone line at 602-444-4737. When calling, leave the golfer's name, hometown, golf course, hole number, yardage and golf club used. The listings run in the newspaper each Wednesday.
Tim McGraw tops country lineup at West Fest Super Bowl bash in metro Phoenix
Country legend Tim McGraw is set to headline the inaugural BetMGM West Fest on Super Bowl weekend at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District. The outdoor concert on Saturday, Feb. 11, also features Bailey Zimmerman. BetMGM is a sports betting and online gaming entertainment company. ...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
596K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0