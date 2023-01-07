Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
NBC Sports
Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma
Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
NBA trade rumors: A home run Patrick Beverley trade for Lakers, Wolves
With the trade deadline a month away the NBA rumors have started to heat up. One of the most prominent teams in the rumor mill is the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with the team’s hot play as of late that has sparked new hope in the franchise. Patrick Beverley...
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis
When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rasheed Wallace Took ‘Ball Don’t Lie’ From the Streets of Philadelphia and Made It Part of the NBA Landscape
"Ball don't lie" is more than a simple, three-word phrase. It's grown into a piece of sports pop culture. But what's the story behind the quote? The post Rasheed Wallace Took ‘Ball Don’t Lie’ From the Streets of Philadelphia and Made It Part of the NBA Landscape appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tyrese Haliburton puts the NBA on notice with strong Pacers take
One of the biggest surprises in the NBA in 2022-23 has been the Indiana Pacers. Led by Tyrese Haliburton and rookie phenom Bennedict Mathurin, this team is turning heads, currently sitting in sixth place in the East with a 23-18 record. Haliburton recently sat down with Woj and issued a...
2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns
The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra’s honest outlook on ‘adding another piece’ amid Miami trade rumors
The Miami Heat have not been a very good team this season. They’re far from the worst team in the East, but it’s also true that they have failed to live up to the expectations many had of them before the start of the season — at least not yet.
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bucks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below. Milwaukee...
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers
The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Lakers star LeBron James reveals list of stars who could potentially surpass him on all-time scoring list
LeBron James is now on the brink of history. He is just a few weeks away from shattering Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. It’s now only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers superstar officially becomes the top scorer in the history of the NBA. By...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming
The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
