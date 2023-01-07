ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Rockets must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him

LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming

The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

