The Houston Rockets are on pace to have the worst record in the NBA again this season. Last season was an atrocious one for them as well, and it will still take a ton of time before they become relevant again as they continue their rebuilding process. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are still raw talents who have not been as successful as some of the other people in their draft class, but the potential is high for these two young studs. Alperen Sengun looks like a poor man’s Nikola Jokic, while Tari Eason, KJ Martin, and Kevin Porter Jr. are other talented youngsters in place.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO