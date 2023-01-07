Read full article on original website
Related
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Weird Fish With Milky, Mushy 'Marshmallow' Flesh Prompt Warning
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
sciencealert.com
Well-Preserved 'Bog Body' Unearthed in Denmark Might Be Remains of an Ancient Ritual
An ancient and well-preserved skeleton – potentially a remnant of a ritual sacrifice practiced over 5,000 years ago – was discovered by archeologists in Denmark. Researchers at ROMU, an organization representing 10 museums in Denmark, had been excavating on the site of a planned housing development in the Egedal Municipality, near Copenhagen.
Agile two-legged fox hops around garden in Derbyshire
Footage shows a two-legged fox nimbly moving through a garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.Phil and Jane Carter told the BBC they often get visited by foxes and this unique one stayed for about 45 minutes looking for food.Experts believe the animal is likely to have been disabled from birth and fed by humans.“We’ve never seen anything like this in the wild before but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs,” a spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More California: Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off cliffStunning northern lights dance in Alaskan night sky in timelapse footageDog looks profoundly disturbed after being neutered
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
ancientpages.com
Evidence Scots And Irish Settled Iceland A Century Before The Vikings?
AncientPages.com - Remarkably similar carvings and simple cross sculptures mark special sites or places once sacred, spanning a zone stretching from the Irish and Scottish coasts to Iceland. We can look to Skellig Michael, which rises from the sea 12km off the southwest Irish coast; to Aird a’Mhòrain on the Outer Hebridean island of North Uist; to the Isle of Noss, Shetland; and to Heimaklettur cliff face in Iceland’s Westman Islands.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
Hundreds airlifted to safety by military helicopters as northwest Australia sees ‘once in a century’ floods
Australia has dispatched military helicopters to airlift hundreds of people to safety after the country’s northwest was hit by “once-in-a-century” flooding.The crisis in the sparsely populated state of Kimberley began last week in the wake of former tropical cyclone Ellie, which brought heavy rain to the region.An official leading the relief efforts said that water covered some places “as far as (the) eye could see”."The water is everywhere," Western Australia emergency services minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth. "People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history.“For...
BBC
Seal stuck in Rochford lake munching its way through fish stock
A seal which has become trapped in a fishing lake probably has "no incentive to leave as he's found himself in a branch of Waitrose", an expert said. The seal has evaded capture for almost a month after being spotted at Rochford Reservoir in Essex. Attempts are continuing to safely...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
maritime-executive.com
Aboriginal Land Council Claims Ownership of Grounded Yacht
A drifting racing yacht that washed ashore on a remote island off Tasmania has been successfully salvaged in one piece, preventing pollution. However, the vessel's saga is not over: the yacht went aground on Aboriginal land, and the local Aboriginal council believes that it has a claim to ownership of the vessel.
Quarry workers make 'unexpected' discovery of ship from Queen Elizabeth I's reign
Timbers from the hull of a 16th-century ship have been found in a flooded quarry in southeastern England.
BBC
The Irish Giant: Charles Byrne's skeleton removed from display
The skeleton of an Irish giant is to be removed from display at a London museum due to "sensitivities". Charles Byrne grew to be 7ft 6in (2.3m) and his bones have been on public display for more than two centuries at the Hunterian Museum. Confirming the news, the museum said...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
Tasmanian Aboriginal Cape Barren Island owners say Sydney to Hobart yacht Huntress is their's
The traditional owners of an island where an abandoned Sydney to Hobart racing yacht washed up say the vessel is theirs by right of Aboriginal law and should not have been salvaged.
BBC
Archaeologists discover Roman 'ritual centre' at Overstone
Slide 1 of 6, Archaeologists working on a Roman stone building, An unusual Roman stone building was uncovered at the Northamptonshire site. Archaeologists have discovered a 4,000-year-old focal point of ritual and religious activity centred around a natural spring. The find was made by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA)...
BBC
Anglesey: Tiny turtle saved by dogs recovering well at zoo
A "miracle" turtle rescued off the north Wales coast is making good progress, its rescuers have said. Two dogs helped prevent Tonni, a tiny loggerhead sea turtle, from being guzzled by gulls on Moel y Don beach on Anglesey on Thursday. Tonni is now getting its strength back under hourly...
Comments / 0