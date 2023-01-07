Read full article on original website
BBC
Excess deaths in 2022 among worst in 50 years
More than 650,000 deaths were registered in the UK in 2022 - 9% more than 2019. This represents one of the largest excess death levels outside the pandemic in 50 years. Though far below peak pandemic levels, it has prompted questions about why more people are still dying than normal.
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines Is on the Rise
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While COVID-19 vaccine acceptance rose around the world between 2021 and 2022, wide gaps remain, according to new research. Teams from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain (ISGlobal) and City University of New York (CUNY) also noted the need to address vaccine hesitancy with tailored communication strategies. “The pandemic is not over, and authorities must urgently address vaccine hesitancy and resistance...
BBC
Diabetes artificial pancreas tech recommended for thousands on NHS
More than 100,000 people in England and Wales with type 1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology to manage their condition on the NHS. The system uses a glucose sensor under the skin to automatically calculate how much insulin is delivered via a pump. Health assessors said it was...
BBC
Fears plan to free up hospital beds could end care home visits
Families of care home residents are "terrified" that plans to use the sector to free up beds in Scotland's hospitals could lead to visiting bans. The Care Home Relatives Scotland group said the move could increase the spread of illnesses, much like during the Covid-19 pandemic. Scottish ministers hope the...
