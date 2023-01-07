Read full article on original website
bigislandgazette.com
Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandvideonews.com
New Police Chief To Be Sworn-In On Wednesday, Jan. 11
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Newly-appointed Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz gets to work this week as the head of the Big Island's police force. (BIVN) – The newly-appointed police chief for Hawaiʻi island, Benjamin Moszkowicz, will be sworn-in on Wednesday in a private ceremony, with a public event set for Kona on a week later.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Missing 66-year-old woman located in good health
Update: Police say 66-year-old Mary Raye, who was previously reported as missing, was located Jan. 7 in good health in Pāhoa. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition.
bigislandgazette.com
Man Dies After Jumping Off Puueo Bridge
Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after a man reportedly jumped to his death off the Puueo Bridge, in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday evening, January 4, 2023. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the...
bigislandvideonews.com
Warning Siren Sounds False Alarm In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - State officials are investigating the cause of this false siren sounding that occurred on Monday morning. (BIVN) – Emergency officials say the siren that sounded in Hilo at 5 a.m. on Monday, January 9th, was a false alarm. “The siren sounding heard in the Hilo...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police seek public’s help locating 66-year-old missing woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition. Raye was last seen in the area of Kalapana Gardens in Pāhoa on New Year’s...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged with burglary, auto theft
A Hilo man faces several property and drug-related charges after he was found sleeping in a stolen truck. After conferring with the Hawai’i County prosecutors office, police on Jan. 4 charged 42-year-old Nathan Kalani Ni‘ihau with the following offenses:. Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. First-degree theft. Second-degree...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Civil Defense: Siren went off in Hilo area due to malfunction; no emergency
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Hilo area Monday morning. Residents said they heard the siren go off around 4 a.m. Officials are investigating the incident. This story will be updated. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News...
bigislandvideonews.com
Five Arrested In Large Affray In Downtown Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Two adults and three juveniles were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, following a report of a large affray in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street. (BIVN) – A reported “large affray” in Downtown Hilo on Wednesday afternoon has resulted in the arrest of two adults and three juveniles.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
bigislandnow.com
Waimea man released on bail for one day back in jail for threatening a police officer
Only one day after being released on bail for fireworks and drug offenses, a 31-year-old Waimea man was arrested and charged for threatening a Hawai‘i Police Department officer. Following a month-long investigation, Hawai‘i Island police arrested Kendall Artuyo and his 31-year-old wife, Lexa Artuyo on Dec. 30, 2022, after...
bigislandnow.com
O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
mauinow.com
Hawaiʻi Island Police arrest five after large affray in downtown Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested two adults and three juveniles after a report of a large affray in downtown Hilo on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. At 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large affray in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
bigislandnow.com
Who is Benjamin Moszkowicz, an outsider about to become Hawaiʻi County police chief?
Benjamin T. Moszkowicz sat in his new office in Hilo on Thursday. A year-long calendar was on the wall, with nothing written on it. The top of his big brown desk was empty, except for a box to hold papers. This is the cleanest this desk will ever be, he...
bigislandvideonews.com
Man Dies After Jump From Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a male, believed to be in his early 70's, jumped to his death off the Puʻueo Bridge on Wednesday evening. (BIVN) – The body of a man was recovered from the Wailuku River on Wednesday, following a fatal jump from the Puʻueo Bridge in Hilo.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County Announces Road Work
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The County of Hawaiʻi shared updates on Hina Lani Street in Kona, as well as on various roads in Hilo, Keaukaha, and Waipiʻo Valley. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi provided the following updates on various road projects:. Hina Lani Street Resurfacing.
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
