ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday opened their long-promised investigation into President Joe Biden and his family, wielding the power of their majority to demand information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives as they lay the groundwork for public hearings. “Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming,” Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement. The Republican-led committee sent a series of letters requesting financial information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family that were flagged as suspicious activity. Those reports are routine, with larger financial transactions automatically flagged to the government, and are not evidence on their own of misconduct. Lawmakers also requested testimony from multiple former Twitter executives who were involved in the company’s handling of an October 2020 story from the New York Post about Hunter Biden, the president’s younger son. Republicans say that story was suppressed for political reasons.
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

North Carolina rep says Madison Cawthorn ghosted him, took constituent files

​A newly sworn-in North Carolina congressman is pleading with constituents to contact him after his predecessor, scandal-scarred Madison Cawthorn, failed to turn over their case files when he vacated his office last November.​ GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards’ office sent a letter telling voters in his rural western North Carolina district to reach out if they have outstanding or unfinished casework — and adding he doesn’t know where Cawthorn disappeared to.​ The letter said Cawthorn, who ​abandoned his Capitol Hill and district offices two months before his term ended, “did not transfer official constituent casework, which is standard practice for any legislative transition.” ​”​Due...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy

WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy