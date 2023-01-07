LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has unveiled its “Year of the Rabbit” display. According to a news release, the new display, which will be ope through March 4, immerses guests “in a space reflecting peace and tranquility, where Asian culture is celebrated and honored in thoughtful fashion.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO