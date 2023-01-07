Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Desert Breeze Community Center to host 2nd annual ‘Spring Festival’
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year? Clark County is presenting the second annual "Spring Festival." The one-day festival will be at the Desert Breeze Community Center located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
news3lv.com
Bellagio Conservatory celebrates Lunar New Year with 'Year of the Rabbit' display
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new display for the Lunar New Year. The display celebrates the "Year of the Rabbit" by honoring the Black Water Rabbit, which signifies deep wisdom and a connection to Earth, according to the Bellagio. "We’ve designed...
news3lv.com
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' at The Smith Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — "Moulin rouge the musical" is coming to The Smith Center and bringing all the glitz, grandeur, and glory with it. Joining me now with more is cast member Harper Miles who plays 'La Chocolat'.
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
news3lv.com
Different ways caviar can be enjoyed with Forte Tapas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — So what is the best way to enjoy caviar?. Well, the caviar queen, Nina Manchev, from Forte Tapas is here to share some of the best ways to do so.
Fox5 KVVU
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Year of the Rabbit’ display on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has unveiled its “Year of the Rabbit” display. According to a news release, the new display, which will be ope through March 4, immerses guests “in a space reflecting peace and tranquility, where Asian culture is celebrated and honored in thoughtful fashion.”
Fox5 KVVU
Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
news3lv.com
Jay Leno to headline one-night-only show at Wynn Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jay Leno will headline a one-night-only show at Wynn Las Vegas this spring, his first performance in Las Vegas since suffering severe burns this past fall. Leno is scheduled to take the stage at the Encore Theater for the first time on Friday, March 31,...
news3lv.com
The Chicks to headline limited engagement at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Chicks are coming to town this spring. The famed country music trio will headline their first-ever Las Vegas engagement at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Live Nation announced Monday. "Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," The...
news3lv.com
Inside look at Nipton, Calif. transformation into Circus Town, USA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Not only is the circus in town—the circus is the town. About an hour southwest of Las Vegas, just across the Nevada-California state line, lies the small town of Nipton, Calif. The town currently has a population of about 20 residents and only 10...
news3lv.com
Sebastian Maniscalco extends residency at The Wynn Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two great comedians are making their way back to the las vegas strip this year. Sebastian Maniscalco has officially extended his residency at The Encore Theater at The Wynn. The additional shows will now be added in August and October 2023. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Music director to step down from Las Vegas Philharmonic after upcoming season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The music director for the Las Vegas Philharmonic will be stepping down after the 2023-24 season. Donato Cabrera will be entering his 10th and final season as music director, the longest tenure of all the music directors for the Las Vegas Philharmonic. "I want to...
news3lv.com
Nevadans rush to Primm for lotto tickets as Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $1 billion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevadans are heading to the state line hoping to strike it rich with a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It has a cash option of nearly $577 million. Lines were pretty much nonexistent on Tuesday morning at the lotto store in Primm, with only a few braving the cold in the early hours.
news3lv.com
VGK Fan Fest 2023 shines down on Fremont in Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Golden Knight held Fan Fest 2023 in Downtown Las Vegas on Freemont in front of thousands of adorning Knights fans. It was the first Fan Fest for head coach Bruce Cassidy, goalie Logan Thompson, and Jack Eichel who all were extremely impressed with the turnout of fans.
Fox5 KVVU
Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents will once again be able to satisfy their Piroshky Piroshky cravings a little closer to home when the Seattle eatery holds a pop-up later this month. According to a news release, diners can place an order for pick up through Jan. 22...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to Open in Spring Valley
It’s the chain’s second location in Las Vegas
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
Carla Pellegrino joins Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen in Summerlin
Carla Pellegrino, a standout on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and acclaimed culinary superstar, has joined Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, located in the Lakes near Summerlin, as partner and chef.
