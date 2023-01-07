ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' at The Smith Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — "Moulin rouge the musical" is coming to The Smith Center and bringing all the glitz, grandeur, and glory with it. Joining me now with more is cast member Harper Miles who plays 'La Chocolat'.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory unveils ‘Year of the Rabbit’ display on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has unveiled its “Year of the Rabbit” display. According to a news release, the new display, which will be ope through March 4, immerses guests “in a space reflecting peace and tranquility, where Asian culture is celebrated and honored in thoughtful fashion.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Jay Leno to headline one-night-only show at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jay Leno will headline a one-night-only show at Wynn Las Vegas this spring, his first performance in Las Vegas since suffering severe burns this past fall. Leno is scheduled to take the stage at the Encore Theater for the first time on Friday, March 31,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Sebastian Maniscalco extends residency at The Wynn Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two great comedians are making their way back to the las vegas strip this year. Sebastian Maniscalco has officially extended his residency at The Encore Theater at The Wynn. The additional shows will now be added in August and October 2023. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

VGK Fan Fest 2023 shines down on Fremont in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Golden Knight held Fan Fest 2023 in Downtown Las Vegas on Freemont in front of thousands of adorning Knights fans. It was the first Fan Fest for head coach Bruce Cassidy, goalie Logan Thompson, and Jack Eichel who all were extremely impressed with the turnout of fans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents will once again be able to satisfy their Piroshky Piroshky cravings a little closer to home when the Seattle eatery holds a pop-up later this month. According to a news release, diners can place an order for pick up through Jan. 22...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy