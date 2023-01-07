Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
'She always found a way to smile': Honoring 16-year-old who died after flag football game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There was a night of grief for family, friends, and loved ones of Ashari Hughes Monday. She's the 16-year-old Desert Oasis High School student who died following a medical emergency at a flag football game. The community is gathering to pay their respects with a...
news3lv.com
High school student collapses, dies after suffering medical emergency during flag football
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 16-year-old high school student-athlete died after collapsing during a flag football game Thursday at her school in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a message sent to the school community. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Hughes died after...
news3lv.com
Desert Breeze Community Center to host 2nd annual ‘Spring Festival’
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year? Clark County is presenting the second annual "Spring Festival." The one-day festival will be at the Desert Breeze Community Center located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mesa Eastmark High School's Kevin Winegar in a fight of his own after championship win
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Eastmark High School linebacker Kevin Winegar is in a fight of his own after the team's first state championship title. "Our life has come to a standstill, but I'm here for it,” Doorly Winegar, Kevin Winegar’s mother, said. “That's what I'm here for."
news3lv.com
Clark County School District and Vegas Golden Knights team up to recognize law enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) and our Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) are teaming up for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day recognized nationwide to express gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement. Together they will recognize three employees with...
inbusinessphx.com
Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location
To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
news3lv.com
UMC sees uptick in CPR class registrations following cardiac arrest deaths
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, or CPR, is the only known first aid and lifesaving skill for heart attack and cardiac arrest victims. "They're still providing lifesaving support to that person until EMS arrives," said clinical nurse Amy Runge who teaches free CPR classes at UMC's Healthy Living Institute.
news3lv.com
Cause of death revealed for student who died during flag football game, experts explain
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Anomalous origin of the right coronary artery from the left coronary sinus of Valsalva. It’s the long-term for a heart condition that the Clark County Coroner says suddenly took the life of 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. But what exactly is it?. “The reason why the...
news3lv.com
Recruitment for Las Vegas Fire and Rescue's Explorer Program a success
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue's latest recruitment was a huge success. On Tuesday, they announced a total of 153 young men and women attended their Explorer Program. If you are between the ages of 15.5 and 25 and are interested in joining, Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
UNLV hires Texas assistant Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV is adding Texas passing game coordinator Brennan Marion as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The university on Tuesday announced the addition of Manion, who will take over from Bobby Petrino following the latter's departure for Texas A&M. "I'm excited to welcome Coach...
news3lv.com
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' at The Smith Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — "Moulin rouge the musical" is coming to The Smith Center and bringing all the glitz, grandeur, and glory with it. Joining me now with more is cast member Harper Miles who plays 'La Chocolat'.
news3lv.com
Weather catches attention of Las Vegas first responders, conference held to discuss safety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-agency news conference was held on Tuesday at the U.S. Forest Service fire station along Kyle Canyon Road to talk about Monday's avalanche that claimed the life of a backcountry skier. The conference was also held to remind everyone that safety should be a...
news3lv.com
EoS Fitness shares tips on getting effective rest and recovery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recovery is an often-overlooked element to help avoid burnout and help people reach their goals in a healthy way. The focus heading into 2023 is all about rest and recovery. Eric McCauley, the senior regional vice president of sale and operation at EoS Fitness, joined...
news3lv.com
Construction project begins on stretch of I-15 northeast of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction begins Monday on a bridge project for Interstate 15 about 100 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that 24-hour traffic restrictions will be in place on Black Rock Road Bridge over I-15. The bridge is located about two miles...
news3lv.com
VGK Fan Fest 2023 shines down on Fremont in Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Golden Knight held Fan Fest 2023 in Downtown Las Vegas on Freemont in front of thousands of adorning Knights fans. It was the first Fan Fest for head coach Bruce Cassidy, goalie Logan Thompson, and Jack Eichel who all were extremely impressed with the turnout of fans.
news3lv.com
Different ways caviar can be enjoyed with Forte Tapas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — So what is the best way to enjoy caviar?. Well, the caviar queen, Nina Manchev, from Forte Tapas is here to share some of the best ways to do so.
fox10phoenix.com
Human remains, including a skull, found in remote desert area of Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say human remains were found in a remote area of the desert on Saturday, Jan. 7. Among the remains, police say a skull and other bones were found near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue around 1 p.m. "Investigators are currently processing the scene. The remains...
news3lv.com
Neighbors come to rescue of man stabbed outside south Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A community came to the rescue of one of their own after a neighbor was stabbed at random. The incident happened in the San Niccolo community in Southern Highlands. Police confirmed the incident happened on Dec. 29 at the 3400 block of Alcudia Bay Avenue.
news3lv.com
Man accused in two Las Vegas murders linked to third deadly stabbing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of stabbing two women to death has now been linked to a third homicide near the UNLV campus nearly a year ago, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Christopher Martell has been identified as a suspect in the stabbing reported at the...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon closed Tuesday for snow safety work
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lee Canyon is closed Tuesday for snow safety work. "Lee Canyon has made the decision to close operations today Jan 10th due to the amount of snow safety work that needs to be completed," the resort tweeted Tuesday morning. That work includes avalanche mitigation efforts.
Comments / 0