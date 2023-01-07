ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

inbusinessphx.com

Famed Mexican-Food Restaurant Opens First West Valley Location

To introduce even more Valley residents and visitors to its award-winning flour tortillas and authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine, Carolina’s Mexican Food will celebrate the grand opening of its first Glendale location on Tuesday, January 10. The sixth restaurant in the popular chain founded by Carolina and Manuel Valenzuela in 1968 – and proudly operated by their grandchildren today – is located on the northwestern corner of 59th Avenue and Greenway Road, at 5920 West Greenway Road.
GLENDALE, AZ
news3lv.com

UMC sees uptick in CPR class registrations following cardiac arrest deaths

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, or CPR, is the only known first aid and lifesaving skill for heart attack and cardiac arrest victims. "They're still providing lifesaving support to that person until EMS arrives," said clinical nurse Amy Runge who teaches free CPR classes at UMC's Healthy Living Institute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV hires Texas assistant Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV is adding Texas passing game coordinator Brennan Marion as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The university on Tuesday announced the addition of Manion, who will take over from Bobby Petrino following the latter's departure for Texas A&M. "I'm excited to welcome Coach...
PARADISE, NV
news3lv.com

'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' at The Smith Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — "Moulin rouge the musical" is coming to The Smith Center and bringing all the glitz, grandeur, and glory with it. Joining me now with more is cast member Harper Miles who plays 'La Chocolat'.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

EoS Fitness shares tips on getting effective rest and recovery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Recovery is an often-overlooked element to help avoid burnout and help people reach their goals in a healthy way. The focus heading into 2023 is all about rest and recovery. Eric McCauley, the senior regional vice president of sale and operation at EoS Fitness, joined...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Construction project begins on stretch of I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction begins Monday on a bridge project for Interstate 15 about 100 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that 24-hour traffic restrictions will be in place on Black Rock Road Bridge over I-15. The bridge is located about two miles...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

VGK Fan Fest 2023 shines down on Fremont in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Golden Knight held Fan Fest 2023 in Downtown Las Vegas on Freemont in front of thousands of adorning Knights fans. It was the first Fan Fest for head coach Bruce Cassidy, goalie Logan Thompson, and Jack Eichel who all were extremely impressed with the turnout of fans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lee Canyon closed Tuesday for snow safety work

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lee Canyon is closed Tuesday for snow safety work. "Lee Canyon has made the decision to close operations today Jan 10th due to the amount of snow safety work that needs to be completed," the resort tweeted Tuesday morning. That work includes avalanche mitigation efforts.
LAS VEGAS, NV

