ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsburg, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

JROTC unit coming to Hanford High next school year

RICHLAND, Wash.- Starting in the fall Hanford High will be home to the only U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) unit in the Tri-Cities. According to a Richland School District (RSD) press release, school and district leaders along with community members have worked for nearly a decade to bring a JROTC program to the Richland School District.
HANFORD, CA
FOX 11 and 41

School delays for January 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BFT holding art contest

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Ben-Franklin Transit is calling all artists in grades 6 through 12 to enter an art contest. Traditional and digital art will be accepted online, by mail and in-person for the contest. The theme is "The Art of Connection." The winning selection of art will be featured on a BFT bus or bus shelter.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Man hurt by ‘explosive device’ near Wallowa

WALLOWA — Oregon State Police is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, near Wallowa in which an individual was injured by an explosive device and flown to a hospital — where explosive material reportedly was found on the man. Kyle Kennedy, a captain with the Oregon...
WALLOWA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

UCSO issues statement about hospital lockdown

St. Anthony Hospital went on lockdown last week, which is a normal procedure when the hospital is dealing with a victim of violence. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has an active investigation underway in this case and released the following today (Tuesday):. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, at approximately...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Animal Causes Thousands to Lose Power in Benton PUD

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton PUD says almost 3500 customers lost power over the weekend, due to the activity of an animal in the Ely substation. This happened Saturday morning when the outage was reported in the East Kennewick and Southridge areas. It's unknown exactly what the animal did to cause the power failure, but once discovered, Benton PUD crews were able to get the electricity back to customers within about 90 minutes. At the height of the outage, the utility says 3,461 customers did not have service.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP investigates a weekend crime spree

PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy