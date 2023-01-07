Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
JROTC unit coming to Hanford High next school year
RICHLAND, Wash.- Starting in the fall Hanford High will be home to the only U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) unit in the Tri-Cities. According to a Richland School District (RSD) press release, school and district leaders along with community members have worked for nearly a decade to bring a JROTC program to the Richland School District.
FOX 11 and 41
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 9: Seattle schools suing social media and ongoing roadwork affecting businesses in Walla Walla
Seattle's public schools have filed a lawsuit against social media companies for their role in the mental health crisis among students. Ongoing roadwork is making it difficult for customers to find and get to businesses in downtown Walla Walla.
nbcrightnow.com
BFT holding art contest
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Ben-Franklin Transit is calling all artists in grades 6 through 12 to enter an art contest. Traditional and digital art will be accepted online, by mail and in-person for the contest. The theme is "The Art of Connection." The winning selection of art will be featured on a BFT bus or bus shelter.
Neo-Nazi fight clubs dupe Tri-Cities event center into hosting ‘Martyrs Day Rumble’
The event was an ode to an infamous white nationalist who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government and its “Jewish cabal.”
Guardrail Repairs on US12 Near Walla Walla to Require Lane Closures on January 11
WALLA WALLA, WA - The Washington State Department of Transportation says that drivers traveling on US12 near Walla Walla on Wednesday, January 11 need to plan for added travel time due to lane closures associated with guardrail repairs. Maintenance crews with the WSDOT will be making repairs to guardrail, which...
Before Modern Bridges Kennewick & Pasco Residents Had to Take a Ferry [PHOTO]
Long before the Blue and Cable Bridges were constructed the only way to cross the Columbia River was by Ferry. In fact, ferry service between the new Pasco and Kennewick area began nearly 140 years ago in November of 1884. First, for pedestrians, horses, and wagons. Then, in the 1920s, motorized vehicles became part of the cargo crossing the south shore of the Columbia River.
KUOW
In 'Ghost Herd,' greed and deception illuminate the fight for land ownership in the rural West
If you’ve eaten beef here in Washington, odds are you’ve bitten into one of the cows that helped make the Easterday family of Pasco, Washington very, very rich. Cody Easterday had plans to protect that wealth by securing 265,000 cows for Tyson Fresh Meats and Segale Properties. But...
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
Avian flu and cholera kills 100s more birds near Tri-Cities. How you can help stop the spread
Avian cholera also has been a problem in E. Washington and Oregon.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
Man hurt by ‘explosive device’ near Wallowa
WALLOWA — Oregon State Police is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4, near Wallowa in which an individual was injured by an explosive device and flown to a hospital — where explosive material reportedly was found on the man. Kyle Kennedy, a captain with the Oregon...
elkhornmediagroup.com
UCSO issues statement about hospital lockdown
St. Anthony Hospital went on lockdown last week, which is a normal procedure when the hospital is dealing with a victim of violence. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has an active investigation underway in this case and released the following today (Tuesday):. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, at approximately...
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Animal Causes Thousands to Lose Power in Benton PUD
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton PUD says almost 3500 customers lost power over the weekend, due to the activity of an animal in the Ely substation. This happened Saturday morning when the outage was reported in the East Kennewick and Southridge areas. It's unknown exactly what the animal did to cause the power failure, but once discovered, Benton PUD crews were able to get the electricity back to customers within about 90 minutes. At the height of the outage, the utility says 3,461 customers did not have service.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
Franklin County Deputies Recover $100K in Stolen Fossils, Arrest 5
Besides multiple stolen vehicles and other items, Franklin County Deputies recovered a rather rare piece of property. Stolen fossil collection worth $100K recovered north of Pasco. It began with Deputies trying to pull over a vehicle that was driving errantly on State Route 260. SR 260 runs from Highway 17...
nbcrightnow.com
Stolen car in Franklin County leads to recovery of $100,000 artifact collection
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies located a car reported stolen out of Connell on SR 20 on January 7. The driver wouldn't stop and according to the FCSO the erratic driving led Deputies to believe the driver may be impaired, so they pursued the car north of Pasco.
Comments / 0