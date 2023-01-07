ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets game paused for several minutes again due to bent rim

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZFLw_0k6YxluY00

For the second time this week, a Denver Nuggets game was delayed several minutes due to a crooked rim. The Nuggets were no less frustrated this time.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers in town, the Nuggets looked on their way to a win with a 96-82 lead. Then Cavaliers players noticed the alignment of the rim. What followed was an interruption, timed at seven minutes, in which Ball arena employees used ladders and a level to fix the issue again.

As that played out, Jamal Murray lounged with courtside fans and Nuggets head coach Michael Malone appeared to be fighting off a migraine, all while the crowd loudly booed.

Fortunately for all involved, that delay wasn't nearly as long as the half-hour delay last week caused by a Robert Williams dunk.

The Nuggets cruised to a 121-108 win once play was resumed, with star Nikola Jokic posting a 28-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double to push the team to a 26-13 record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
148K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy