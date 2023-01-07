Betty Jane (Mayhew) Edson, age 93, Plainville, died January 6, 2023, at Brookdale Fairdale Assisted Living in Salina, surrounded by her loving family. She was born 10 February 1929 on the family farm outside of Plainville. She was the daughter of Chalmar Mayhew and Anna (Cerrow) Mayhew. Her grandparents were original homesteaders in Rooks County from the 1870s.

PLAINVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO