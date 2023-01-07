Read full article on original website
Betty Jane (Mayhew) Edson
Betty Jane (Mayhew) Edson, age 93, Plainville, died January 6, 2023, at Brookdale Fairdale Assisted Living in Salina, surrounded by her loving family. She was born 10 February 1929 on the family farm outside of Plainville. She was the daughter of Chalmar Mayhew and Anna (Cerrow) Mayhew. Her grandparents were original homesteaders in Rooks County from the 1870s.
Berdena Ruth (Veatch) Whisman
Berdena Ruth (Veatch) Whisman, of Palco, passed away on January 8, 2023, at her home in Palco, at the age of 92. She was born on March 24, 1930, to Cletus and Lucy (Coddington) Veatch in Hays. She married George D. Whisman on May 27, 1948. A Funeral Service will...
Ashlyn Hahn voted Girls Outstanding Wrestler at Norton invitational
Stockton sophomore Ashlyn Hahn continued her winning ways last Saturday in Norton where she pinned her way to a firstplace finish in the 120 Lb. class at the J.R. Durham Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Adding to her accolades, she was also voted the Girls Outstanding Wrestler for the Tournament…
SHS Tiger teams fall to Smith Center and Norton
The Stockton Tiger Basketball teams kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule last Tuesday when they traveled to Smith Center for a Mid-Continent League match-up with the Redmen. Both Tiger teams were defeated with the girls and boys falling 71-24 and 62-19, respec-tively. On Friday Stockton…
