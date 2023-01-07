Read full article on original website
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines
SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
Dramatic flooding in Santa Cruz County amid latest California storm
Santa Cruz County is urging all residents to stay home if possible Monday.
Update: Woodside Road Reopens After Downed Power Lines Cleared
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday -- less than 30 minutes after reporting Woodside Road was closed in both directions -- that it had been reopened between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard after downed power lines were cleared and then repaired by PG&E crews. No...
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Calif. storm updates: Nearly 37,000 evacuated from hardest-hit areas
A frontal band with intense heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday.
Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
Silver Alert Deactivated, After Missing At-Risk Senior Man Found
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol deactivated a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Sean Murphy, of San Francisco, after the man was found, according to a CHP tweet at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday. Murphy had been reported missing Tuesday after being last seen Monday in the Richmond District near 43rd Avenue...
Traffic Diverted On State Route 29
Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
California storm rips roof off apartment building in South San Francisco
At the time, SFO was "registering 70 mph sustained gusts."
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
Huge chunks of Santa Cruz sidewalk fall into ocean after California storm
The National Guard was deployed to assist the city.
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
