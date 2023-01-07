ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

SFGate

Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines

SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
PESCADERO, CA
SFGate

Update: Woodside Road Reopens After Downed Power Lines Cleared

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday -- less than 30 minutes after reporting Woodside Road was closed in both directions -- that it had been reopened between East Bayshore Road and Veterans Boulevard after downed power lines were cleared and then repaired by PG&E crews. No...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
SFGate

Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
SFGate

Silver Alert Deactivated, After Missing At-Risk Senior Man Found

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol deactivated a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Sean Murphy, of San Francisco, after the man was found, according to a CHP tweet at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday. Murphy had been reported missing Tuesday after being last seen Monday in the Richmond District near 43rd Avenue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Traffic Diverted On State Route 29

Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

