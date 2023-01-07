Watch: LeBron James Shows Love To Shannon Sharpe At Lakers - Hawks Game

LeBron James shared an embrace with Shannon Sharpe after the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Unless you pay no attention whatsoever to sports talk shows, you'd know that Shannon Sharpe is one of the biggest LeBron James fans around. The NFL Hall of Famer has had a great transition to television and on his Undisputed show on FS1, Sharpe has been very vocal about his support for LeBron.

He often clashes with his co-host Skip Bayless , one of LeBron's biggest critics, on topics regarding the King and their show has gained a lot of popularity. With the Lakers taking on the Atlanta Hawks , Sharpe decided to head over to Crypto.com Arena and LeBron showed him some love after the game.

It was great to see the two of them share an embrace and we are sure LeBron appreciates all the positive things that Sharpe says about him. James put on a show for Shannon as well, as he finished with 25 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds to lead the Lakers to victory . While it is really all love between these two, the same cannot be said about Sharpe and Bayless.

Shannon Sharpe Skipped Tuesday's Undisputed Show Because Of Skip Bayless' Tweet

While Bayless tends to be disliked in general for his outlandish takes on LeBron and somebody like Luka Doncic as well nowadays, he went a step too far in the eyes of a lot of people recently. When Damar Hamlin collapsed during an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bayless put out a Tweet that many saw as tactless, as he wondered about the status of the game while Hamlin was being administered CPR on the field.

A lot of athletes bashed Bayless for it and Sharpe skipped Tuesday's show because of the Tweet . The two have exchanged personal shots in recent times and it wouldn't be a shocker if they do split at some point in the future. Matt Barnes also went after Bayless, revealing that he had to stop a coach and a player from beating up Skip . Barnes feels that Bayless will eventually get hurt because of his ego and disrespect toward others.

